Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
iOS Apple Android Apps Google

Apple's tool transfers photos and videos from Apple Photos to Google Photos

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Mar 04, 2021, 1:50 AM
Apple's tool transfers photos and videos from Apple Photos to Google Photos
According to CNBC, Apple has on the QT created a new tool that allows users to move photos and video stored in the Apple Photos app to Google Photos. If you're moving from an iPhone to an Android device, this tool makes things easier and also helps Android users back up their data. If you've never used Google Photos before, it has many of the same features found in Apple Photos including displaying certain photographs in a "highlight reel" while music plays in the background. Transfers from Apple Photos to Google Photos don't happen instantly and it could take as long as a week for the transfer to take place.

In addition, the tool makes it easy to move files stored in Apple's iCloud to Google One Storage. Both have similar pricing for cloud storage. But Google has a plan for 10TB of data each month that Apple doesn't offer, just in case you do need to store such a large amount of data each month. The price for such service is $49.99 monthly.


To transfer your photos from Apple Photos to Google Photos, go to Apple's Privacy website at (privacy.apple.com/account) and sign in with your Apple account. Chose "Request to transfer a copy of your data." You'll see a listing of the photos and videos in Apple Photos including the amount of storage they use. Under the heading "Choose where you’d like to transfer your photos" select "Google Photos." It should be easy to find since it is the only option you have right now. Check the boxes for both video and pictures and click on continue. Tap on "continue" again to confirm that you know that your photos and videos won't transfer if your Google One account runs out of storage.

On its website, Apple writes, "Copy your photos and videos from iCloud Photos to another participating service. This will take between three and seven days. We use this time to verify that the request was made by you, and to finish the transfer."

Next, log in with your Google Account and give Apple access to your Google Photos library. Choose "Confirm Transfers." That is it. Eventually, the Apple Photos you've selected will appear in your Google account. To reiterate, the transfer could take a week to complete.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile's 'next big 5G-powered move' will go official on March 4: here's how to watch the event
Popular stories
From OnePlus 9 to Google Pixel 6, this'd be the year of phone camera sensor records
Popular stories
Are portless phones the future?
Popular stories
Apple may release an 8-inch foldable iPhone in 2023

Popular stories

Popular stories
The aging Samsung Galaxy Watch scores a huge new update packed with Watch 3 features
Popular stories
Shocker: The great 5G merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is leading to huge job losses
Popular stories
New reports reveal OnePlus 9 5G series pre-order date, gifts, and colors
Popular stories
2021 iPad Pro expected to have the processing chops of M1-powered Macs
Popular stories
T-Mobile's 'next big 5G-powered move' will go official on March 4: here's how to watch the event
Popular stories
Verizon proves it has a sense of humor, billing its 5G expansion efforts as 'aggressive'

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless