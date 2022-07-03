 Cool Pixel feature might help you get more sleep on July 4th thanks to Google Assistant - PhoneArena
Android Software updates Google
@wolfcallsputs
Maybe it's just this writer getting older, but sleep these days is harder to get than a chipset or even a McRib. Many of you probably feel the same way. But we often forget to disable our phone's alarm clock setting and end up awakened from a nice sleep on a holiday morning when we are off from work. Google did something about it.

When the March Feature Drop disseminated new features for the  Pixel 3a through the Pixel 6 Pro models earlier this year, one of these new features was a reminder from the Google Assistant reminding users to "turn off your alarm if the next day is a holiday."

On Reddit, a Pixel user received  a notification from his Google Assistant that said, "Tomorrow is Canada Day. Tap to change your 9:30 alarm." So instead of needlessly getting jarred awake at 9:30 in the morning, the Pixel owner might have snagged some extra hours of sleep thanks to the Google Assistant's reminder.

Tapping on the notification will take you to the alarm tab on your phone from where you can make the necessary adjustments to your alarm settings.  The next holiday for stateside Pixel users is this coming Monday, July 4th.

If you own a Pixel, the Google Assistant should alert you to disable your alarm for the holiday.  If we receive the alert later today, we will update this story and let you know. if you receive a notification reminding you that Monday is a holiday so you can disable your daily alarm, drop us a note in the comment box below.

Pick up the Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro


If Google Assistant doesn't remind you about the July 4th holiday on Monday, consider this a personal reminder from this writer to turn off your alarm for Monday and to get back to sleep. Don't forget to turn it back on before your head hits the pillow on Monday night. Otherwise, your boss' face is going to look red, white, and blue come Tuesday morning when you saunter in to work late.
