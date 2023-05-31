Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Components make up only a small fraction of Galaxy S23 Ultra's $1,200 price tag

Samsung Android
1
Components make up only a small fraction of Galaxy S23 Ultra's $1,199.99 price tag
The highest-end Galaxy S series model, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, starts at $1,199.99 for the model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. That's quite a steep amount but the price didn't stop the phone from becoming the fifth best-selling smartphone in the first quarter of 2023. According to a bill of materials (BoM) analysis done by research firm Counterpoint, the components cost is 39 percent of the price of the phone.

Components make up only a small fraction of Galaxy S23 Ultra's $1,200 price tag

The chipset and cellular components make up the bulk of the cost, representing 35 percent of the total BOM. The display is the second most expensive part, accounting for 18 percent of the total BOM. Other costly components include the camera (14 percent), memory (11 percent), and casing (8 percent).

Other elements such as PCB, waterproofing, vibrator, and inductors come in at 15 percent of the BOM.

The BOM cost of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is estimated to be $469. This is not the same as the total cost of producing the phone. A BOM just includes the materials and parts required to manufacture a product.

It doesn't include the other costs that are incurred during the production processing such as labor, overhead costs, quality control, testing, assembly, and software.

Components made by Qualcomm, including the customized Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, fingerprint reader IC, power management ICs, RF power amplifiers, audio codec, GPS, Wi-Fi + Bluetooth, and Sub-6GHz transceiver, accounted for 34 percent of the BoM, while Samsung-made parts like NAND flash, the AMOLED screen, and the main and the front cameras are 33 percent of the total BoM.

For comparison, the BOM cost for Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max with 128GB of storage is $464. It retails for $1,099, meaning 42 percent of the selling price can be attributed to the components.

The components cost for the 128GB Google Pixel 7 Pro is $413, so the materials contribute around 45 percent to the total price.

Based on these numbers alone, it looks like Samsung has a higher margin than other top smartphone makers but as mentioned before we don't have the full picture here as the actual profit margin cannot be determined without considering all costs.

Popular stories

Office-ready Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is on sale at a killer discount
Office-ready Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is on sale at a killer discount
Samsung trims big bucks off the price of the flawless Galaxy S23 Plus (512GB)
Samsung trims big bucks off the price of the flawless Galaxy S23 Plus (512GB)
Best Buy marks down the price of Surface Pro 9 and adds in a free keyboard
Best Buy marks down the price of Surface Pro 9 and adds in a free keyboard
Netflix subscribers are marching off the platform following password sharing ban
Netflix subscribers are marching off the platform following password sharing ban
Samsung is back with another phenomenal Galaxy S23 Ultra deal in time for Memorial Day
Samsung is back with another phenomenal Galaxy S23 Ultra deal in time for Memorial Day
Inexpensive tool can be used to easily break into Android phones
Inexpensive tool can be used to easily break into Android phones
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Redmi’s Note 12T Pro is aiming to be a total beast and it may launch globally
Redmi’s Note 12T Pro is aiming to be a total beast and it may launch globally
WhatsApp’s ever-growing feature set may soon include the option to help others from a distance
WhatsApp’s ever-growing feature set may soon include the option to help others from a distance
Xiaomi 14 Pro tipped to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, large battery
Xiaomi 14 Pro tipped to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, large battery
Sony's teeny-tiny noise-cancelling LinkBuds S are on sale at a killer price with 1-year warranty
Sony's teeny-tiny noise-cancelling LinkBuds S are on sale at a killer price with 1-year warranty
TikTok creator gets two free Apple Watches from Verizon and a surprise $600 bill
TikTok creator gets two free Apple Watches from Verizon and a surprise $600 bill
Netflix subscribers are marching off the platform following password sharing ban
Netflix subscribers are marching off the platform following password sharing ban
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless