Instagram to replace its fact-checking program with Community Notes soon
Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg happily announced that all his social apps will drop the fact-checking program, which will be replaced with Community Notes, a much lighter system debuted by Twitter soon after Elon Musk acquired it.
Facebook has already lost all the fact-checking tools earlier this month, at least in the United States, so it’s no surprise that Instagram and Threads will follow soon. In fact, mobile developer and tipster Alessandro Paluzzi recently discovered how Meta plans to implement Community Notes into Instagram.
Meta has started to roll out Community Notes on Threads about two weeks ago, but only in the United States. It will probably happen the same with Instagram, but it will be interesting to see whether or not Meta’s social apps will replace the fact-checking program with Community Notes in the European Union too.
According to Zuckerberg, the fact-checking systems implemented by Meta make too many mistakes. Meta’s CEO claims that “experts, like everyone else, have their own biases and perspectives. This showed up in the choices some made about what to fact check and how.”
It’s unclear how exactly it will work on Instagram, but on Threads community notes are anonymous and it will only get published if a lot more people rate it as helpful. To quote Meta, Community Notes “will require agreement between people with a range of perspectives to help prevent biased ratings.”
Community Notes on Instagram | Screenshot credit: Alessandro Paluzzi
Meta said that it will roll out Community Notes over the next two month and will continue to polish it until the end of the year, and beyond if necessary. Once Community Notes are fully deployed, Meta’s social media platform will be moderated by users rather than the company.
