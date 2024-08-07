Youtube tests community notes-like feature to combat misinformation
YouTube is testing a new feature similar to Twitter/X's Community Notes to combat misinformation. The feature, currently unnamed, allows users to submit notes to clarify confusing or inaccurate videos. These notes can be reviewed and approved by other users before being published directly underneath the video.
A note is only published if it is rated as "helpful" by a "wide range of people." YouTube will notify users when their submitted note is published. It is unclear how widely available this pilot program will be or when the feature will be available to the general public.
Currently, the program is invite-only, and it is unclear how YouTube is selecting participants. However, it is likely that YouTube is looking for users who are knowledgeable about a variety of topics and who are willing to contribute to the community.
The new feature is still in its early stages, but it has the potential to be a powerful tool for combating misinformation on YouTube and make the platform a more reliable source of information.
Google first announced this feature in June and is now expanding its testing with some invitations going out to select users. The feature is currently available only on mobile devices. Users in the program will see an "Add note" button under videos where they can submit notes. The notes should cite sources, be easy to understand, neutral, offer additional context, and directly address claims made in the video or its title.
Invitation from YouTube to test the notes feature with an example of how a note will appear in the YouTube app | Images credit — @ianzelbo
In the meantime, YouTube has provided additional details about the feature on a support page. The page explains how the feature works, how to write a note, and what happens after a note is submitted. The page also provides best practices for writing notes, such as citing sources and avoiding personal opinions.
