Colorful leak reveals more info about a new mid-range smartphone contender by HMD
Finnish smartphone maker HMD (Human Mobile Devices) appears to be cooking up another mid-range device. Recently, an official-looking image and specifications of the unannounced HMD Hyper were leaked, and now the phone has resurfaced in various colors.
A new image showing off all the color choices and additional details for the phone has just been posted on X by @smashx_60, the same leaker who revealed the render and specs last month.
The new mid-ranger is set to come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage. It is also expected to pack a hefty 4,700 mAh battery and support 33W wired charging.
The HMD Hyper is also rumored to sport a triple camera system featuring a 50MP main camera, a 13MP lens, and an 8MP one. Plus, there is a 50MP selfie camera tucked away in the punch-hole cutout on the front.
The rumored HMD Hyper shapes to be a pretty solid choice if you are in the market for a new mid-ranger (well, at least on paper). HMD is likely planning to launch it later this year, and based on its specs, I guess it should come in at a lower price point than the recently released HMD Skyline, which currently goes for around $500.
The HMD Hyper to debut in four colors
IDK— HMD_MEME'S (@smashx_60) September 2, 2024
- OLED 6.55" FHD+, 120Hz
- SD6Gen1 SoC 4nm. | Adreno 710
- 50MP OIS + 13MP Tele + 8MP UW | 4K
- 50MP, AF | FHD
- 8/256GB + Micro SD
- 4,700mAh + 33W
- IP54, BT5.2, Dual speakers, WiFi 5, NFC etc. pic.twitter.com/HO4fgi5Dbv
The image reveals that the phone will come in a vibrant yellow, a Blue Topaz similar to the HMD Skyline, along with Red and Gray options. It is unclear if all these colors will be available at launch, as some might be exclusive to certain regions. Still, I think it is great to see that the Hyper will offer a range of color choices.
In addition to the color options, the source dropped some specs, too. We now know the phone has a 6.55-inch display and boasts an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. Other than that, the details are the same as what was revealed in the last leak.
