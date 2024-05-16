Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Last month we told you that Boost Mobile teamed up with Deion Sanders, currently head football coach of the University of Colorado Buffaloes, to offer a special edition Motorola Razr (2023) adorned with Sanders' signature and his "You Gotta Believe catchphrase (although the late Tug McGraw, relief pitcher for the New York Mets, should get the credit for using it first).

Sanders, who is a member of the NFL Hall of Fame, was known as "Prime Time" since his days playing high school basketball. An NFL All-Pro defensive back, Sanders not only played 14 seasons on the gridiron, he also played 11 seasons of Major League Baseball. And now Boost is teaming up with "Prime Time" once more to offer the exclusive Coach Prime moto watch 70. The timepiece combines Boost's cutting-edge tech with Sanders' style and highlights his signature Black and Gold colors.

The watch face features a bright gold bezel and is equipped with a black silicone band with a gold clasp. There are also exclusive digital wallpapers available. Sean Lee, SVP of marketing and consumer product at Boost Mobile said, "We’re thrilled to introduce the second device in Boost Mobile’s exclusive Coach Prime lineup –the Coach Prime moto watch. The Coach Prime smartwatch embodies our commitment to innovation and excellence and meets the needs and preferences of athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike–just like Coach Prime."

The special edition Coach Prime moto watch 70 is available exclusively from Boost Mobile starting on May 24th - Boost Mobile to offer exclusive Coach Prime moto watch 70 starting next week
The special edition Coach Prime moto watch 70 is available exclusively from Boost Mobile starting on May 24th

And speaking of Coach Sanders, here is what he has to say about the promotion. "It’s Prime TIME! I’m elated to share with you the latest edition of my exclusive collaboration with Boost Mobile. Time is the most valuable coin that we possess so let’s make this count and let’s do the DARN THING and GET AFTER IT!"

The moto watch 70 offers health and fitness tracking and it will monitor your heart rate, track your sleep, and count your steps. It will also guide you and act as your fitness coach. And with this exclusive version of the watch, users will receive weekly motivational messages from the coach himself. With a user-friendly UI and customizable display options, you can pair your moto watch 70 to your Bluetooth-enabled smartphone.

The watch offers IP67 dust and water resistance and the battery will power the device for up to 10 days. A 25-minute charge is enough to fully replenish the battery. The moto watch 70 features a 1.69-inch display, and a 43mm case size; Moto Watch OS is pre-installed.
Starting on May 24th, the limited-edition Coach Prime moto watch 70 will be available at any of the more than 4,000 Boost Mobile stores in the U.S. priced at $99.99. With this watch on your wrist, you'll know that any time is "Prime Time."
Alan Friedman
