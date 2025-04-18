Nothing’s next phone has the “best-in-segment” camera

CMF Phone (2) Pro's camera features an industrial design | Image credit: Nothing

According to Nothing, the CMF Phone (2) Pro features the “best-in-segment” triple camera. The setup consists of a 50-megapixel main camera (1/1.58-inch sensor, the largest in segment), a 50-megapixel telephoto camera (2x optical zoom – the first in segment), and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera (119.5 degrees field of view).