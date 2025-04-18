Nothing’s next phone has the “best-in-segment” camera

Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

CMF Phone 1 was a pretty decent mid-range phone at launch | Image credit: PhoneArena
It’s an exciting time to be a Nothing fan. The UK-based company introduced two mid-range smartphones recently, the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro, and is about to launch another one, this time under its CMF sub-brand.

Nothing’s upcoming CMF Phone (2) Pro has been teased a few times this week, as the handset maker is trying to raise the hype around the device. Still a mid-range device, the CMF Phone (2) Pro will be much cheaper than the other two devices Nothing introduced this year, which makes sense considering the specs the company has already confirmed.

We already reported about Nothing revealing the chipset inside the CMF Phone (2) Pro, namely the MediaTek Dimensity 7300, but now we also know what the phone’s camera looks like and its specs.

Nothing posted another teaser on Twitter earlier today showing the design of the CMF Phone (2) Pro’s camera and as expected, it’s a little bit weird. All three cameras and the LED flash feature a circular form factor and are protruding from the phone’s backplate.


CMF Phone (2) Pro's camera features an industrial design | Image credit: Nothing

They’re surrounded by an aluminum-like band, which gives the phone an industrial look. Two screws are also visible in the image to come in line with the design language Nothing’s sub-brand, CMF, opted for.

According to Nothing, the CMF Phone (2) Pro features the “best-in-segment” triple camera. The setup consists of a 50-megapixel main camera (1/1.58-inch sensor, the largest in segment), a 50-megapixel telephoto camera (2x optical zoom – the first in segment), and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera (119.5 degrees field of view).

Photos taken with the CMF Phone (2) Pro | Images credits: Nothing

On paper, the camera configuration feels superior to the hardware. The Dimensity 7300 isn’t even among the most recent MediaTek chipsets. The 8-core chipset was officially introduced back in June 2024 and is manufactured using a 4-nanometer process technology.

Beyond that, we expect the CMF Phone (2) Pro to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, as well as a 5,000 mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. These details haven't been confirmed by Nothing and are based on some of the rumors coming from reliable sources.

Since these rumors also claimed the phone will feature a triple camera with the exact same configuration confirmed by Nothing today, it’s likely that the rest of the information is accurate too.

Nothing previously confirmed that the CMF Phone (2) Pro will be officially unveiled on April 28, so we’ll probably get more teasers related to the phone by then.
