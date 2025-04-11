CMF Buds 2 massive leak spills specs, design, and a price that's hard to ignore
CMF Buds Pro 2. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Nothing's sub-brand CMF is getting ready to unveil three new devices on April 28. One of the expected devices is a new set of earbuds - the CMF Buds (2). Now, thanks to an extensive leak, we've learned quite a lot about them, including their design, potential specs, and even potential price.
The CMF Buds 2 are going to be unveiled alongside the CMF Phone 2 Pro, the CMF Buds 2a, and the CMF Buds 2 Plus, at an event scheduled for April 28.
Design
Now, let's talk about the design first. The CMF Buds 2's case may look familiar, according to the leaked renders sporting a square shape. We also see the CMF by Nothing logo and the signature wheel design, just like the previous model.
Under the lid, we have the "Buds 2" text printed on the case and a button, presumably for pairing the earbuds with another device. The earbuds itself sport an angled, in-ear stem design. At the base, you may see the magnetic pins for charging and the microphones, used for noise cancellation and calls.
According to the leak, the buds will be available in three colors: Black, Orange, and Green.
Leaked specs
The leak also details the specs of the upcoming affordable earbuds. Reportedly, they will come with 11mm dynamic drivers with a PMI diaphragm, tuned by Dirac Opteo, which should ensure better sound quality. They also have Ultra Bass Technology 2.0, spatial audio, and immersive sound.
Even though we're talking about budget earbuds here, we may have active noise cancellation, according to the report.
CMF Buds 2 leaked specs:
- 11nm dynamic drivers with PMI
- Ultra Bass Technology 2.0
- Spatial audio
- HRTF algorithm for immersive sound
- ANC up to 48dB
- Clear Voice Technology 3.0
- Wind Noise Reduction 3.0
- IP55
- 13.5 hours battery life without case, up to 55 hours with case
Basically, as you can see the leak has shared almost all the important info about the buds. It's great to see they will likely feature ANC with Environmental Adaptive abilities to adjust in real-time.
Also, there would reportedly be AI integration with ChatGPT via the app, which would be convenient if you tend to use the generative AI assistant a lot. Meanwhile, the earbuds are said to come with an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance, and also reportedly feature low-lag mode.
Battery specs sound great on paper too, and charging reportedly would take 93 minutes to full.
The report places the Buds 2 price at €59, still affordable although a bit more expensive than the predecessor, the CMF Buds.
CMF is a Nothing sub-brand which was announced in 2023 by the company's CEO, Carl Pei. The main aim of the brand is to offer even more affordable devices that still come with Nothing's recognizable design and values. So far, we have several products under the CMF branding, including its first phone, the CMF Phone 1.
CMF has also released two smartwatches: the CMF Watch Pro and the CMF Watch Pro 2. The company is also offering a Pro-branded CMF Buds Pro, from which two generations have been released thus far.
Recently, the company announced an official event where we will see its newest products. The event is scheduled for April 28, 2:00 BST. We will see there the CMF Phone 2 Pro as well, an affordable handset.
Meanwhile, the competition in the affordable earbuds segment is quite big, although the biggest brands such as Samsung and Apple could hardly be said to be participating, so Nothing has plenty of room to storm the world here.
Things that are NOT allowed: