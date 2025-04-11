Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

CMF Buds 2 massive leak spills specs, design, and a price that's hard to ignore

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Accessories Nothing
CMF Buds 2 massive leak spills specs, design, and a price that's hard to ignore
CMF Buds Pro 2. | Image Credit - PhoneArena

Nothing's sub-brand CMF is getting ready to unveil three new devices on April 28. One of the expected devices is a new set of earbuds - the CMF Buds (2). Now, thanks to an extensive leak, we've learned quite a lot about them, including their design, potential specs, and even potential price.

The CMF Buds 2 are going to be unveiled alongside the CMF Phone 2 Pro, the CMF Buds 2a, and the CMF Buds 2 Plus, at an event scheduled for April 28.

Design


Now, let's talk about the design first. The CMF Buds 2's case may look familiar, according to the leaked renders sporting a square shape. We also see the CMF by Nothing logo and the signature wheel design, just like the previous model.


Under the lid, we have the "Buds 2" text printed on the case and a button, presumably for pairing the earbuds with another device. The earbuds itself sport an angled, in-ear stem design. At the base, you may see the magnetic pins for charging and the microphones, used for noise cancellation and calls.

According to the leak, the buds will be available in three colors: Black, Orange, and Green.

Leaked specs


The leak also details the specs of the upcoming affordable earbuds. Reportedly, they will come with 11mm dynamic drivers with a PMI diaphragm, tuned by Dirac Opteo, which should ensure better sound quality. They also have Ultra Bass Technology 2.0, spatial audio, and immersive sound.

Even though we're talking about budget earbuds here, we may have active noise cancellation, according to the report.  

CMF Buds 2 leaked specs:
  • 11nm dynamic drivers with PMI
  • Ultra Bass Technology 2.0
  • Spatial audio
  • HRTF algorithm for immersive sound
  • ANC up to 48dB
  • Clear Voice Technology 3.0
  • Wind Noise Reduction 3.0
  • IP55
  • 13.5 hours battery life without case, up to 55 hours with case

Basically, as you can see the leak has shared almost all the important info about the buds. It's great to see they will likely feature ANC with Environmental Adaptive abilities to adjust in real-time.

Also, there would reportedly be AI integration with ChatGPT via the app, which would be convenient if you tend to use the generative AI assistant a lot. Meanwhile, the earbuds are said to come with an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance, and also reportedly feature low-lag mode.

Recommended Stories
For connectivity, you may get Bluetooth 5.4 and support for Google's Fast Pair and Microsoft's Swift Pair. Of course, as with any earbuds nowadays, you may be able to tweak the EQ and ANC settings within the Nothing X app.

Battery specs sound great on paper too, and charging reportedly would take 93 minutes to full.

The report places the Buds 2 price at €59, still affordable although a bit more expensive than the predecessor, the CMF Buds.  

CMF is a Nothing sub-brand which was announced in 2023 by the company's CEO, Carl Pei. The main aim of the brand is to offer even more affordable devices that still come with Nothing's recognizable design and values. So far, we have several products under the CMF branding, including its first phone, the CMF Phone 1.

CMF has also released two smartwatches: the CMF Watch Pro and the CMF Watch Pro 2. The company is also offering a Pro-branded CMF Buds Pro, from which two generations have been released thus far.

Recently, the company announced an official event where we will see its newest products. The event is scheduled for April 28, 2:00 BST. We will see there the CMF Phone 2 Pro as well, an affordable handset.

Meanwhile, the competition in the affordable earbuds segment is quite big, although the biggest brands such as Samsung and Apple could hardly be said to be participating, so Nothing has plenty of room to storm the world here.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
T-Mobile is raising prices yet again with the oldest and dirtiest trick in the book
T-Mobile is raising prices yet again with the oldest and dirtiest trick in the book
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
Some Google Pixel phones are getting a mid-cycle single-feature drop that supercharges Gemini
Some Google Pixel phones are getting a mid-cycle single-feature drop that supercharges Gemini
Verizon gets a green light to get rid of yet another dead zone
Verizon gets a green light to get rid of yet another dead zone
This is the coolest flip phone this year and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
This is the coolest flip phone this year and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7

Latest News

This future smart ring might adjust itself until it gets the perfect reading
This future smart ring might adjust itself until it gets the perfect reading
Verizon’s new My Biz Plan offers maximum flexibility, valuable add-ons
Verizon’s new My Biz Plan offers maximum flexibility, valuable add-ons
Best laptop deals this week: Save up to 73% on a new laptop with these hot offers
Best laptop deals this week: Save up to 73% on a new laptop with these hot offers
Google Pixel 9a first impressions: flat on its back but not flat on value
Google Pixel 9a first impressions: flat on its back but not flat on value
Walmart launches yet another JBL Flip 6 promo you don't want miss
Walmart launches yet another JBL Flip 6 promo you don't want miss
The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is official now: another déjà vu, but with a clever twist here and there
The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is official now: another déjà vu, but with a clever twist here and there
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless