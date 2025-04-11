CMF Buds 2 massive leak spills specs, design, and a price that's hard to ignore

CMF Buds Pro 2. | Image Credit - PhoneArena

Design

Now, let's talk about the design first. The CMF Buds 2's case may look familiar, according to the leaked renders sporting a square shape. We also see the CMF by Nothing logo and the signature wheel design, just like the previous model.







Leaked specs

CMF Buds 2 leaked specs:

11nm dynamic drivers with PMI

Ultra Bass Technology 2.0

Spatial audio

HRTF algorithm for immersive sound

ANC up to 48dB

Clear Voice Technology 3.0

Wind Noise Reduction 3.0

IP55

13.5 hours battery life without case, up to 55 hours with case

