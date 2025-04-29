Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268
CMF's $280 Phone 2 Pro should remind Apple and Samsung that phones can still be fun

Four CMF Phone 2 Pro phones in four different colors.
CMF, Nothing's budget-friendly sub-brand, just dropped its latest device – the Phone 2 Pro – and honestly, it might just be the most exciting thing to happen to the budget phone world in a while.

It builds on what made the original CMF Phone 1 stand out and throws in some seriously cool upgrades. And in my opinion, it totally has what it takes to steal the spotlight in its price range.

So, what did CMF keep from the first phone that I actually liked? The design and all the quirky, playful accessories. That combo is what made the first one stand out and it is still the magic sauce here.


It is different. It is fun. It is not afraid to be bold – and that is something I really miss when I look at the latest flagship phones from Apple and Samsung. Yes, they are sleek and powerful, but let's be honest – where is the personality? CMF is bringing that back in a big way and frankly, the big guys could take a few notes.

Design that actually turns heads



Now, I'm not gonna dive into performance here – our full review is still in the works – but let's talk about what already impressed me: the design. Once again, CMF nailed it.

The Phone 2 Pro comes in four colors: White, Black, Orange and Light Green. But it is not just about different shades – the materials and finishes actually vary. The Black and Green ones come with this nice frosted glass texture on the back. Meanwhile, the Orange variant has this metallic sheen that makes it pop in a totally different way.

And then there is the back panel. CMF kept the fun little screw that lets you pop off the back cover, swap it for another color or add on the universal cover – which is where things get even more fun.

That universal cover does make the phone a bit thicker than last year's model, but it also unlocks a world of accessories. You just screw things on and off as needed – simple, clever and honestly satisfying.

There is a magnetic cardholder that doubles as a stand, snapping on easily and coming off just as quick. Then there is the lanyard – a small detail, but I absolutely love it. It keeps your phone secure and easy to grab and you can even swap out the ring for your favorite charm or strap.

And seriously, I'd love to have a lanyard on my iPhone without needing a bulky case. Just let me unscrew a tiny piece and snap one on. That is the kind of smart, low-effort customization I miss in premium phones.

Even the camera accessories are fun



There are add-on lenses, too! You can go wide with a fisheye for landscapes and funky selfies or zoom in with a macro lens to capture tiny details.

​​These little extras make the phone feel personal, fun and useful. They turn a budget phone into something that feels cool. And it makes me wish high-end devices had this same energy. Like, imagine snapping a lens onto your iPhone or Galaxy for better creativity or color-matching your phone to your mood. Why not?

If CMF can give me all this at $280, what is stopping Apple and Samsung from stepping up their design game? I'd love to see more playful colors, accessories and, yes – even something as simple as a lanyard loop that doesn't require me to buy a whole case.

And while we are at it, I just have to bring up the display (briefly, I promise). The CMF Phone 2 Pro has a 120Hz refresh rate. It is smooth and makes everything feel faster and more fluid. Meanwhile, the regular iPhone 16 still doesn't have that – and might not even get it until the iPhone 17, maybe. If CMF can do it in this price bracket, there is really no excuse for skipping it on $800+ phones.

To be clear, I'm not saying the iPhone 16 or the Galaxy S25 should be directly compared to the CMF Phone 2 Pro – they are not playing in the same league. But what CMF can teach the big players is how to make phones fun again. Add some personality, bring back the joy of customization and give us features that feel clever instead of just "necessary."

So, what do you think? Would you pick up a CMF Phone 2 Pro just for the look and fun accessories? Or are there features here you'd love to see on your iPhone or Galaxy? Because I know I would.
Tsveta Ermenkova
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
T-Mobile deploys highly-anticipated upgrade to 5G for customers across the US
T-Mobile customers and employees are seeing their worst fears play out
Google Assistant continues to be taken apart one screw at a time as Gemini gets set to replace it
Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak: Samsung may be about to make every other foldable look thick
Both iPad Air M3 models hit their lowest price yet with this sweet Amazon deal
Apple's brand-new 11-inch iPad with A16 power is on sale at a lower-than-ever price
The Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) is still a no-brainer at this epic discount on Amazon
The OnePlus Pad 2 got way more tempting with a $150 discount and $99.99 freebie
