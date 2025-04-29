Members-only articles read this month:/
CMF's $280 Phone 2 Pro should remind Apple and Samsung that phones can still be fun
CMF, Nothing's budget-friendly sub-brand, just dropped its latest device – the Phone 2 Pro – and honestly, it might just be the most exciting thing to happen to the budget phone world in a while.
It builds on what made the original CMF Phone 1 stand out and throws in some seriously cool upgrades. And in my opinion, it totally has what it takes to steal the spotlight in its price range.
It is different. It is fun. It is not afraid to be bold – and that is something I really miss when I look at the latest flagship phones from Apple and Samsung. Yes, they are sleek and powerful, but let's be honest – where is the personality? CMF is bringing that back in a big way and frankly, the big guys could take a few notes.
And then there is the back panel. CMF kept the fun little screw that lets you pop off the back cover, swap it for another color or add on the universal cover – which is where things get even more fun.
That universal cover does make the phone a bit thicker than last year's model, but it also unlocks a world of accessories. You just screw things on and off as needed – simple, clever and honestly satisfying.
There is a magnetic cardholder that doubles as a stand, snapping on easily and coming off just as quick. Then there is the lanyard – a small detail, but I absolutely love it. It keeps your phone secure and easy to grab and you can even swap out the ring for your favorite charm or strap.
So, what did CMF keep from the first phone that I actually liked? The design and all the quirky, playful accessories. That combo is what made the first one stand out and it is still the magic sauce here.
Design that actually turns heads
t’s the design of the Phone 2 Pro that really makes it stand out in the budget phone space. | Image credit – Nothing
Now, I'm not gonna dive into performance here – our full review is still in the works – but let's talk about what already impressed me: the design. Once again, CMF nailed it.
The Phone 2 Pro comes in four colors: White, Black, Orange and Light Green. But it is not just about different shades – the materials and finishes actually vary. The Black and Green ones come with this nice frosted glass texture on the back. Meanwhile, the Orange variant has this metallic sheen that makes it pop in a totally different way.
And seriously, I'd love to have a lanyard on my iPhone without needing a bulky case. Just let me unscrew a tiny piece and snap one on. That is the kind of smart, low-effort customization I miss in premium phones.
There are add-on lenses, too! You can go wide with a fisheye for landscapes and funky selfies or zoom in with a macro lens to capture tiny details.
These little extras make the phone feel personal, fun and useful. They turn a budget phone into something that feels cool. And it makes me wish high-end devices had this same energy. Like, imagine snapping a lens onto your iPhone or Galaxy for better creativity or color-matching your phone to your mood. Why not?
If CMF can give me all this at $280, what is stopping Apple and Samsung from stepping up their design game? I'd love to see more playful colors, accessories and, yes – even something as simple as a lanyard loop that doesn't require me to buy a whole case.
And while we are at it, I just have to bring up the display (briefly, I promise). The CMF Phone 2 Pro has a 120Hz refresh rate. It is smooth and makes everything feel faster and more fluid. Meanwhile, the regular iPhone 16 still doesn't have that – and might not even get it until the iPhone 17, maybe. If CMF can do it in this price bracket, there is really no excuse for skipping it on $800+ phones.
To be clear, I'm not saying the iPhone 16 or the Galaxy S25 should be directly compared to the CMF Phone 2 Pro – they are not playing in the same league. But what CMF can teach the big players is how to make phones fun again. Add some personality, bring back the joy of customization and give us features that feel clever instead of just "necessary."
Even the camera accessories are fun
The universal cover unlocks a world of accessories. | Image credit – Nothing
So, what do you think? Would you pick up a CMF Phone 2 Pro just for the look and fun accessories? Or are there features here you'd love to see on your iPhone or Galaxy? Because I know I would.
