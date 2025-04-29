CMF's $280 Phone 2 Pro should remind Apple and Samsung that phones can still be fun

Design that actually turns heads









It is different. It is fun. It is not afraid to be bold – and that is something I really miss when I look at the latest flagship phones from Apple and Samsung. Yes, they are sleek and powerful, but let's be honest – where is the personality? CMF is bringing that back in a big way and frankly, the big guys could take a few notes.Now, I'm not gonna dive into performance here – our full review is still in the works – but let's talk about what already impressed me: the design. Once again, CMF nailed it.The Phone 2 Pro comes in four colors: White, Black, Orange and Light Green. But it is not just about different shades – the materials and finishes actually vary. The Black and Green ones come with this nice frosted glass texture on the back. Meanwhile, the Orange variant has this metallic sheen that makes it pop in a totally different way.And then there is the back panel. CMF kept the fun little screw that lets you pop off the back cover, swap it for another color or add on the universal cover – which is where things get even more fun.That universal cover does make the phone a bit thicker than last year's model, but it also unlocks a world of accessories. You just screw things on and off as needed – simple, clever and honestly satisfying.There is a magnetic cardholder that doubles as a stand, snapping on easily and coming off just as quick. Then there is the lanyard – a small detail, but I absolutely love it. It keeps your phone secure and easy to grab and you can even swap out the ring for your favorite charm or strap.