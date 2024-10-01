iPhone users hate the cluttered iOS 18 Photos app - here’s how to fix the mess
However, with the new iOS 18 update, my experience of using the iPhone’s Photos app has changed - and not for the better. It’s something I noticed the moment I installed the iOS 18 beta on my iPhone 15 Pro Max, but we now come to see that this design was here to stay.
Sure, the iOS 18 Photos app looks more “modern” now, but in my opinion, it’s become cluttered and much harder to use. And what’s even more telling is the fact that the new iOS 18 Photos app seems to be universally disliked by almost every iPhone user.
Seriously, I’m struggling to think of a recent iOS update that made so many people unite under one opinion.
The iOS 18 Photos app is stuffed with random “albums” no one cares about - iPhone users hate it
The people have spoken.
One of my biggest gripes with the new iOS 18 Photos app is the overwhelming number of “albums.” I get it - Apple is trying to help organize your photos and whatever, but it feels like they’ve gone way overboard.
When you open the iOS 18 Photos app, you’re greeted with a million different album categories like Recent Days, People, Pinned Collections, Memories, Trips (which, by the way, is just sitting empty for me), Featured Photos, Shared Albums, Wallpaper Suggestions, and finally, at the BOTTOM of the app - the actual “Albums” folder.
It’s like Apple wants to remind me of every category they’ve ever come up with, instead of just letting me view my photos normally. And honestly, why is the "Albums" album (like the one I actually care about) sitting at the very bottom? Who designed this?
Cluttered iOS 18 Photos app proves Apple is running away from the simplicity iPhone users are used to
iPhone Photos app search bar size and position - iOS 18 vs iOS 17. Much smaller, and much harder to reach. Thanks, Apple!
See, with iOS 17, the Photos app felt cleaner and more straightforward - you had your albums, your moments, and your memories, and that was that.
But now, every time I open the Photos app, I feel like I’m being bombarded with categories that I didn’t even ask for. And why is the Recent Days tab cutting into the view of my photos? I want to see more of them at once.
As I said, the “Trips” tab is sitting empty? Like I know I haven’t traveled much lately, but I don’t need an empty album reminding me of that every time I open the app. The “Featured Photos” album constantly shoves random images in my face, and “Pinned Collections” feels unnecessary.
Don’t even get me started on “Wallpaper Suggestions.” I don’t need my own app to suggest wallpapers from my own photos. And where is the Screenshots tab/album?! Why is it in the “Media Types” thing?
Fixing the mess Apple created with the iOS 18 Photos app in just two steps - Customize and Reorder + Pinned Collections
The only new iPhone 16 button that matters. Wink, wink.
Thankfully, right before I was about to do something crazy and switch to using Google Photos on my iPhone (which I find to be even worse in terms of layout), I scrolled all the way to the bottom of the iOS 18 Photos app to discover that it’s possible to clean up Apple’s mess.
Yes, you can customize the iOS 18 Photos app, and it’s actually not too hard. And trust me, the final outcome will be well worth it…
How to fix the cluttered iOS 18 Photos app
Step 1: Customize and Reorder the iOS 18 Photos app - get rid of the tabs/albums you don’t need
Yes, you can reorder and even hide some of the unnecessary albums iOS 18 has forced upon your Photos app.
Open the Photos app, scroll all the way to the bottom and hit the Customize and Reorder button, which Apple has made extra large - supposedly because it knew everyone will need to use it.
Then, simply drag and drop to reorder the albums so you see the ones you actually want to see first. You can even hide albums you don’t care about by toggling them off. Thank God!
Step 2: Use Pinned Collections for quick access to “Screenshots”, “Videos”, and “Favorites” albums
Luckily, the Pinned Collections tab can actually come in handy - if you take a minute to put it in order.
You need to tap the Modify button next to the Pinned Collections tab, and you can reorder the albums you see under Pinned Collections. Of course, I immediately made my Favorites, Screenshots and Videos albums visible first, and got rid of the rest.
This way, your most used albums will be (almost) the first thing you see when you open the app.
Extra tip: Utilize the Search bar in the iOS 18 Photos app
The other tip I have is to use Apple’s improved search engine to find photos.
If you ever feel lost, the search feature can be a lifesaver. You can search by date, location, or even people in your photos, which is super helpful when you don’t want to go through hundreds of photos.
Updates to Apple Intelligence should make this process even easier by making supported iPhones aware of the little details in photos/screenshots.
Is the iPhone becoming overly complicated?
To be continued...
In the end, I guess the question I have is… What’s happening to the iPhone simplicity everyone loves, Apple? I know people also want new features and a fresh new design, but surely there’s a way to make something new without breaking the old.
All in all, the iOS 18 Photos app didn’t need this much complication, and Apple should know better.
I also feel like Tim Cook & Co are pushing too much AI automation with the iOS 18 update. Yes, I get that AI is a big deal these days, but sometimes less is more.
But hey, if you’re feeling frustrated with the new Photos app in iOS 18, know that you’re not alone - as I said, literally everyone online seems to agree that this ain’t it.
The good news is that there are ways to make it better by customizing and simplifying the layout.
And Apple… Maybe we shouldn’t mess with one of the most used apps on the iPhone… too much? Just a thought.
