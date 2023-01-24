Cool new case for Galaxy S23 line could offer some interesting features
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
When it comes to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series scheduled to be unveiled on February 1st, there have been rumors about the specs, pricing, colors, camera sensors, and features. Today, we have a new rumor about an accessory for the line. Revealed on Twitter by tipster Roland Quandt (via SamMobile), Samsung has reportedly developed a new case for the three phones called either the "Clear Gadget Case" or the "Standing Case with Ring Grip Universal."
Quandt himself isn't sure whether the renders he shared on Twitter are of the actual "Clear Gadget Case" or the "Standing Case with Ring Grip Universal." However, with a clear design and a ring grip, either name would be appropriate to describe the renders. The part of the case that the ring attaches to when closed seems to have a small LED light. It isn't clear what such a light would be used for; alerting the user that he has received a notification is one possibility. Or the LED light could flicker when the phone's battery is running low.
Render of a clear case with a ring grip for the Galaxy S23 series
Also interesting is the phrase "slide to unlock" found on the ring holder. One theory put forth by SamMobile is that a user will be able to unlock his/her phone by sliding a finger along the back of the ring holder. This could be made possible by using NFC connectivity. On the other hand, it is possible that "slide to unlock" is merely explaining to users how to release the ring from the holder.
Another render of the same case
With the ring open, the case can be used as a stand allowing Galaxy S23 series owners to have their phones propped up at a good angle for viewing content streaming on the display such as YouTube videos, television shows, and movies.
Reserve your Galaxy S23 series pre-order now!
Now depending on how much this case will cost, you might be able to get it for free by reserving your Galaxy S23 series pre-order now. This will net you $50 in Samsung store credit if you follow through and pre-order one of the three new models. You can then use that store credit to pick up an accessory for your new phone.
Pre-orders are expected to commence on February 1st at 1 pm EST, the same day that Samsung will lift the wraps on its 2023 flagship line. The phones should be released on February 17th.
Things that are NOT allowed: