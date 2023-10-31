The sleek and stylish Citizen CZ Smart Gen 1 is selling for peanuts on Amazon right now
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Attention, Citizen watch fans! One of your favorite hybrid smartwatches – the Citizen CZ Gen 1 – is now an epic 63% cheaper on Amazon. At almost $220 off, this incredible watch is once again available at its lowest price. It’s a deal; it’s a steal! Act fast and get yours today.
If you’re an avid bargain hunter, you undoubtedly know that it’s not every day you can get something at such a humongous discount. You might even think we’ve made an error, but that’s not the case right now. The Citizen CZ Smart Gen 1, 44mm, really is selling at an absolutely enormous 63% discount on Amazon. Don’t miss out.
It might not be the best smartwatch on the market, but the Citizen piece is still worth consider. It sports a beautiful 1.73-inch touchscreen with customization options. You can choose whichever dial fits your style and adjust the info you see on the wearable. In other words, you can personalize it just like a conventional wearable.
As for its operating system, this smartwatch works with Google’s WearOS. In case you’re wondering, the Citizen smartwatch doesn’t choose camps, giving you easy and seamless pairing with both Android and iOS devices.
Then again, what’s arguably most impressive about this hybrid smartwatch is that it boasts an epic 15-day battery life. This wearable should keep up with anything your week has to offer.
Now, back to the deal. When you think about it, there are very few high-quality smartwatches in the same price range that offer the same in terms of design, functionality, and battery life. So, if you don’t mind the fact that this isn’t exactly a conventional wearable, we suggest you consider getting the Citizen CZ Smart Gen 1. At 63% off, it’s more than affordable!
There’s just one important thing we need to clarify – the epic discount applies to only one color: White. Still, we believe this shouldn’t be a setback for most people, as this model looks pretty sleek and stylish, in our opinion.
Speaking of conventional smartwatches, the CZ Smart is also equipped with plenty of sensors to give you more detailed information on your heart rate and many more. When working out, this hybrid smartwatch will keep things on track, even allowing you to challenge a friend for a workout via the app. Feel free to bring it to the golf course, for it has an added golf app, too.
