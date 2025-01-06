Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!

Circular's new smart ring aims to topple Oura and Galaxy Ring

By
A close-up of a smart ring resting on a textured surface.
The smart ring market is expanding as more brands jump in, whether it's debuting their first-ever model, like Samsung with its Galaxy Ring, or taking their devices to the next level with fresh features and a refined look, like the latest Oura Ring 4. Now, French company Circular is also adding another smart ring to the mix.

During CES 2025, Circular is showing its second-gen ring that has had a total makeover and is designed to keep tabs on your heart health.

With the Ring 2, Circular is introducing a new sensor system featuring an ECG sensor that uses an FDA-approved algorithm to spot atrial fibrillation. This feature puts it on par with the Apple Watch or the Samsung Galaxy Watch in terms of spotting heart issues and makes it one of the few smart rings to offer such capabilities.

Up until now, there's been barely a handful of smart rings with the ability to deliver a one-line ECG in such a compact form. One such is Bodimetrics' Circul+, which made its debut in 2021, but while it delivered on heart monitoring, it fell short in the looks department – definitely not what you'd expect from a stylish ring.

That changes with the Ring 2. Now made from sturdy titanium, this smart ring comes in four sleek finishes:

  • Gold
  • Rose Gold
  • Silver
  • Black

Plus, it's built to last, promising to offer up to eight days of battery life on a single charge, even with round-the-clock health tracking and detailed sleep stage analysis. And for convenience, it includes a wireless charging dock.

On top of that, Circular claims its companion app and AI have been completely revamped for a smoother and more polished user experience. How? Well, for example, with Ring 2, the company is introducing a phone-based sizing system.

Unlike smartwatches, buying a smart ring isn't always as straightforward. You typically need a sizing kit to figure out your ring size before placing an order. Circular's new digital sizing tool changes that, using your phone's camera to measure your ring size and eliminating the need for those kits. 

This makes the process faster and more eco-friendly by cutting down on packaging waste. Of course, we still need to see how accurate it actually is, so I'm holding back on getting too hyped until we can test it out.

I think smart rings are really starting to heat up, with more brands adding unique features to stand out. Circular is setting itself apart from the pack with its new Ring 2, offering things the Galaxy Ring and Oura Ring 4 don't, like ECG support and digital sizing. Yet, priced at $380, it falls right in line with the competition. The Circular Ring 2 is expected to hit the market in February or March 2025.
