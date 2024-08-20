Samsung Galaxy devices start receiving Circle to Search’s music recognition feature
Up Next:
Samsung announced last week that it’s bringing Circle to Search to select Galaxy A series thanks to its collaboration with Google. First launched on the Galaxy S24, Circle to Feature instantly became one of the favorite features of Samsung fans.
Meanwhile, Circle to Feature evolved to elevate its usability, including adding QR and barcode scanning capabilities, homework help, as well as full-page translation. More recently, Google added a Shazam-like music recognition feature that wasn’t available on Samsung’s Galaxy devices.
There’s just one big catch though: not all Samsung users with the same version of Google app and Circle to Search have the music recognition feature. It seems that this is a server-side activation, so even if you receive a new update for the Google app, it might not contain the new feature.
The Redditor who posted the screenshots owns a Galaxy S23, so that seems to be among the first Samsung phones to get the music recognition function, but we have no reason to believe this will be the only one.
Meanwhile, Circle to Feature evolved to elevate its usability, including adding QR and barcode scanning capabilities, homework help, as well as full-page translation. More recently, Google added a Shazam-like music recognition feature that wasn’t available on Samsung’s Galaxy devices.
Fortunately, that’s about to change, as many Samsung Galaxy users have noticed that Circle to Search’s new music search feature is now available on their phones. Redditor SamsungAmateurposted a few screenshots on Reddit that confirm the new music recognition feature is available on Samsung devices with Circle to Search and version 15.32.37.28 of the Google app.
Circle to Search's music recognition feature on the Galaxy S23 | Screenshot credits: SamsungAmateur
There’s just one big catch though: not all Samsung users with the same version of Google app and Circle to Search have the music recognition feature. It seems that this is a server-side activation, so even if you receive a new update for the Google app, it might not contain the new feature.
The Redditor who posted the screenshots owns a Galaxy S23, so that seems to be among the first Samsung phones to get the music recognition function, but we have no reason to believe this will be the only one.
Samsung recently bright Circle to Search to more mid-range phones and tablets like the Galaxy A35, Galaxy A55, and Galaxy Tab S9 FE. It’s probably safe to say that all these, along with Samsung’s top-tier Galaxy phones and tablets that already have Circle to Search, will receive the music recognition feature sooner rather than later.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: