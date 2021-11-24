Update to Shazam makes the app more useful

Update to Shazam makes the app more useful0
It is hard to believe that nearly four years have passed since Apple paid a reported $400 million for the music recognition app Shazam. Whether this was a move made by Apple to compete with the Pixel's Now Playing feature is unknown. At the time that the deal was announced, Apple said that it " has exciting plans for Shazam which was one of the first apps in the App Store.
You might have been unaware that Apple offers a widget for Shazam. Depending on which size widget you choose, you could see up to four songs recently discovered by Shazam. To add the widget, long-press on an empty space on your iPhone screen. That puts the phone into "jiggle mode."
While in "jiggle mode," tap the "+" button in the top-left corner and search for the Shazam widget which showed up first when we looked for the widget (see accompanying photo). Select which size widget you want and tap on "Add Widget."
Apple is currently running a promotion now through January 31st. Simply visit this website and use the camera on your iPhone to scan the QR code and redeem the offer. The five free months are available to new Apple Music subscribers only.