Chrome for Android may be getting the Desktop version's "Tab Groups" feature





As documented in the above X post, the feature will work by tapping on the three-dot menu, choosing "Select tabs", picking the tabs you'd like to group, then selecting "Group tabs." From there, you'll be able to add more tabs, rename the group, rearrange tabs within it, and use all the typical tab group features.



It is important to note that considering that at this time this is only working with Chrome Canary and also requires the use of a flag, we can certainly say that this is still in the very early stages. Chrome Canary is mainly for Developers' use to test new features, and adding experimental flags to that mix, makes the browser even more unstable. It goes without saying, but we'll say it anyway: this is not recommended for regular use.



However, Chrome Canary is a very good way to get a glimpse at what Google is working on for its browser, however unpolished the experience may be. The fact that this setting has been available since earlier this year and it continues to be worked on, is a good sign that this will make it to the stable version in a few months.