 Christmas may come early this year; OnePlus could release six new devices soon
Christmas may come early this year; OnePlus could release six new devices soon

For those in love with OnePlus, Christmas may come early this year. A new leak has recently appeared about the manufacturer, hinting that soon we may receive not one, not two, but six new devices from OnePlus itself.

In a tweet, reliable tipster Mukul Sharma shared that in Q3 this year — which is the next three months — OnePlus may release two new phones and two new true wireless earbuds along with them.


Now, Sharma didn't say the names of these phones, but he did state that one of the earbuds will bear the Nord branding. Currently, the Shenzhen-based company offers a few true wireless earbuds at a low cost and solid sound performance despite their pricing.

In our review time with the Nord Buds, we found them to be astonishingly good-sounding for their asking price (and beyond). We were only irked by a noticeable latency, and we hope the next generation fixes that.

Sharma also shared that OnePlus will probably launch the follow-ups to its OnePlus Watch and its fitness band. Unfortunately, the fitness tracker is only sold in India, but we hope that, this time, OnePlus will make its Band 2 available worldwide.

As for the OnePlus Watch 2, we wish that OnePlus has learned from its mistakes when it launched its first-generation smartwatch. At first, the OnePlus Watch had a lot of problems with its fitness tracking. Eventually, the company fixed these issues, but we sincerely hope that this time, the watch will work as intended from the get-go.

In his tweet, Sharma said that these devices are coming to India, so — depending on what release schedule OnePlus has in mind — it may take some time before we can buy the next OnePlus Watch or the new Nord buds.
