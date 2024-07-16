Should you install iOS 18 Public Beta 1 or iOS 18 Developer Beta 3?

iOS 18 Developer Beta 3 meaning that both are essentially the same. Apple releases the Developer Beta first and after a brief delay, the Public Beta is dropped. Apple iPhone users looking to join one of the two Beta channels need to know the difference so that they can select the channel that is suitable for them.

Apple released iOS 18 Public Beta 1 yesterday with the build number 22A5307i. That happens to be the same build number of the latest version of theDeveloper Beta 3 meaning that both are essentially the same. Apple releases the Developer Beta first and after a brief delay, the Public Beta is dropped. Apple iPhone users looking to join one of the two Beta channels need to know the difference so that they can select the channel that is suitable for them.





iOS 18 Developer Beta gets dropped by Apple first allowing for the discovery of serious bugs that can prevent the software from working as it should. If enough major issues are discovered in the Developer Beta release, the Public version of the update will be delayed until a revised version of the Beta becomes available. The difference between the Developer Beta and the Public Beta is in the schedule used by Apple to release each update. TheDeveloper Beta gets dropped by Apple first allowing for the discovery of serious bugs that can prevent the software from working as it should. If enough major issues are discovered in the Developer Beta release, the Public version of the update will be delayed until a revised version of the Beta becomes available.









For example, enough major bugs were discovered in iOS 18 Developer Beta 3 with an original build number of 22A5307f that Apple replaced it with a new version carrying the build number of 22A5307i. At that point, with many of the the big issues fixed, it released the Public version of the iOS 18 Beta.











So if you're not sure whether to choose the Developer channel or the Public channel to receive the iOS 18 Beta, the difference is that the Developer beta arrives first. If it contains some big-time bugs, Apple is counting on feedback from those using the release to exterminate these bugs. Once that happens, the Public Beta is released.





In other words, if you want to be the first on your block with new features and you're not worried about the bugs, go with the Developer Beta. Or if you really are a developer and need to make sure that your apps run perfectly on iOS 18 , choose the Developer Beta. Otherwise, you'd be wise to select the Public Beta which will be available after the Developer Beta but hopefully has major issues resolved.



