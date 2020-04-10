Online retailers cut Apple iPhone 11 prices in the world's largest smartphone market

Some Chinese phone manufacturers are recovering in China; Canalys says that Apple is not among them















China is the largest smartphone market in the world and today Reuters reports that a few online retailers in the country have whittled down the price of the iPhone 11. Some retailers in the region have also cut the price of the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Since the manufacturer won't have its 5G models available until the fall at the earliest (some analysts see a launch pushed back until early 2021), Apple could see iPhone sales drop off in China as domestic phone manufacturers including Huawei are already selling 5G enabled handsets in the country. Toss in weak demand as a result of the financial impact of the coronavirus outbreak on consumers and you have quite a stew that tastes like a sharp drop in demand. And this mess will be served up worldwide. Consider that the unemployment rate in the U.S. is now 10% and rising.





To counteract this in China, online retailer Suning has cut the price of the 64GB iPhone 11; the discount amounts to 500 yuan ($71 USD) or 9% compared to Apple's official price on its Chinese website. With the price break, the 64GB iPhone 11 is available from Suning for 4999 yuan ($707.54 USD). The same online retailer has cut the price of the 64GB iPhone 11 Pro Max by a price of 1600 yuan ($227.40 USD). The phone can be purchased for 7499 ($1,061.38 USD), a 17.6% price break.





Back in February when Apple shut the 42 Apple Stores it owns in China, government data revealed that the company shipped fewer than 500,000 iPhones in the country that month. Since then, Apple has reopened all of its brick and mortar locations in China and its assembly partners like Foxconn and Wistron have started ramping up their assembly lines. Mo Jia, who works for research firm Canalys tracking the global smartphone market, says that while some smartphone brands in China have seen a recovery in handset sales since the outbreak has slowed, Apple is not among them.





We should learn more about how the coronavirus has affected Apple's businesses on April 30th when it is expected to report its fiscal second-quarter earnings figures. This will cover the three months from January through March.

