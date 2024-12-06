82-year-old man with nearly 200 Huawei phones in his collection adds one more: the Mate 70
This might be the ultimate Huawei fan, ladies and gentlemen: an 82-year-old man from China who has a collection of nearly 200 phones from the heavily US-sanctioned company. Now, he adds one more Huawei phone to his amazing collection: the brand-new Mate 70.
When we're dealing with passion, things are irrational. One certainly doesn't need 200 phones (many times, having even one is one too many), but clearly the Chinese gentleman doesn't buy Huawei phones because he needs to use each and every one of them.
He's a dedicated Huawei enthusiast; Song has amassed a collection of nearly 200 Huawei devices, with the oldest being a Huawei A616 from 2004 that still functions today. Pretty impressive, I must say.
As far as the information for Huawei Mate 70 goes, we're on a rollercoaster ride and there's no other way of describing the situation.
First, we told you about the somewhat colder reception for the Mate 70 in comparison to the Mate 60 series from 2023.
The Mate 70 is powered by the Kirin 9100 chip, rumored to be built using older DUV lithography technology due to restrictions on advanced EUV machines. This manufacturing process leads to higher costs, longer production times, and lower yields. Analysts noted that consumer interest in the Mate 70 is waning compared to the Mate 60. Early sales estimates suggest it may sell fewer units than its predecessor, with Huawei's overall 2024 phone shipments likely to fall short of predictions.
Then, the complete opposite was claimed – that "excessive" Mate 70 demand has suppliers working overtime.
One of those 6.7 million units – if the figures are correct – has found its new home. A home where another 200 of its siblings welcomed it.
A notable story emerging from the launch involves Song Maoxin, an elderly buyer from Luoyang (one of the oldest cities in China and one of the Four Great Ancient Capitals of China). Mr. Song has been collecting Mate series phones for years, but not just Huawei's Mate phones.
Of course, it's out of the question for our protagonist to miss the release of the Mate 70. During the first day of sales, Mr. Song purchased the latest model, comparing it to his decade-old Mate 7 and noting the series' continuous improvement.
According to Huawei Consumer Business Group CEO He Gang, over 6.7 million units of the Huawei Mate 70 series (which includes the Mate 70, Mate 70 Pro, Mate 70 Pro+, and Mate 70 RS Ultimate Design), have already been reserved by consumers in China.
