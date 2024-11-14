You'll soon notice a new look for Google Maps

Get ready to see a change to the Google Maps app. The buttons and other elements on the UI found on the bottom of the app currently have a blue accent. Because Google Maps is one of the native Android apps that doesn't offer Dynamic Color theming, a change can be made by Google that will replace one color accent with another one. Dynamic Color theming is the feature that allows an app to use the same color theme that matches the dominant hue of the wallpaper selected by the user.





On social media platforms Android users have noticed that Google Maps now has a teal theme for certain elements of the app's UI. Some screenshots of the app now show the new color theme used on the Directions, Start, and other buttons near the bottom of the screen. The tabs on the bottom of the display that a user selects will show up in a small teal "lozenge."















You might recall that in August of 2023, Google started testing different colors and different shades for the Maps app . For example, bodies of water started appearing as a lighter share of blue coming close to the color used by Apple Maps to represent ponds, lakes, and oceans. Parks and forests were designated using a darker green color. Colors used on roads were changed from white to gray and highways became a darker gray. The changes debuted last November.









It isn't clear why Google decided to make this change and why it decided to go with teal. The new look does seem to bring some vibrancy to the app.





Since this update will arrive via a server-side update, users won't have to do anything to receive it. You'll probably notice it when the update hits your phone since the current blue theming brings a "heavier" feel to the app.

