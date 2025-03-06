Go to Dubai and bring back home this $14,630 iPhone travel souvenir
What better place for a Caviar shop than Dubai? Caviar is, of course, the high-end luxury brand that transforms smartphones (and other stuff) into works of art, often way more inspiring and impressive than today's art.
And Dubai is the place where the police have Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bugatti and other drool-inducing cars to drive around and chase you with, if you think you're fast and furious. Dubai now houses a brick and mortar Caviar shop.
Like the custom iPhone 16 Pro/Pro Max model called "Tourbillon Carbon Gold":
A tourbillon is a special mechanism in some luxury watches that helps improve accuracy by reducing the effect of gravity on the movement. It does this by constantly rotating the part of the watch that controls timekeeping, so no single position is affected for too long. Originally designed for pocket watches, it is now mostly used as a symbol of high-end craftsmanship rather than a necessity for accuracy.
And high-end indeed this whole thing is.
The smartphone's design features accents crafted from carbon and black composite onyx. The dominant black color enhances the brilliance of the gilded details, making them stand out even more, as if the essence of this concept emerges from the darkness. A remarkable piece for those who understand that time is money!
This one is limited to 39 units, so hurry up!
As of now, it's not listed to be available in the newly-opened Dubai Caviar store, but next time you're there, do pay a visit – maybe one of the 39 phones will be there to get. Of course, you can always get the custom iPhone 16 Pro/Pro Max "Ultra Gold" model for $11,170, which is currently in the Dubai shop.
Caviar-branded gadgets come at a hefty price: four figures, even five figures (in US dollars). They encrust $1,000 (and less) phones with materials like gold, diamonds, natural leather, carbon, jewelry enamel, meteorites, and rare artifacts. If you're into this and if you're not afraid of getting picked on by your friends…
Haha, what a dork, this $7,000 iPhone is so kitsch! My stock Android phone is so much better in its see-through case, never mind that it's yellowing and getting apart.
… well, you'll find out that Caviar has some pretty cool models in the spirit of Art Nouveau, or Art Deco, or some crazy gold-plated steampunk aesthetics.
Image credit – Caviar
