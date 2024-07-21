Carl Pei’s "game-changing" CMF Phone 1 is full of red flags (and designed to sell accessories)

budget phones

CMF Phone 1: Paying a small price for a phone with a big personality, or paying a big price for buying into a gimmick?

Nothing missed a huge chance to make CMF Phone 1 even more unique: Where is the user-replaceable battery?





The removable back covers might be far more useful than you think - they allow you to use the phone without a case, since you easily replace the back for 30 bucks (or less), and you don’t even need to make the trip to the phone shop

Third-party accessory makers should come up with even cooler, more creative back covers and accessories for the CMF Phone thanks to the fact that Nothing made the schematics of the phone public so you can 3D-print your own covers at home; what about a metal back cover!

Although Nothing doesn’t advise you to swap the battery by yourself, this one’s much more accessible than the battery in any other mainstream phone and should make battery service much easier (and hopefully, cheaper)

I see you, Carl Pei! Is the CMF Phone 1 is a budget phone designed to sell accessories

Unfortunately, that’s more or less all that makes the CMF Phone 1 compelling.





Recommended Stories

Much lighter body

IP68 dust and water resistance

Flagship-grade display with super thin borders

Far better camera system with a larger primary sensor with OIS, an ultra-wide camera with macro capabilities, 4K selfie video

Stereo speakers (duh!)

NFC support for using digital keys and making contactless payments

2x faster wired charging

Longer software support

The CMF Phone 1 will/should have the exact same faith as the Nothing Phone 1





Right now, there’s Nothing to it. Unlike the majority of the excited YouTube reviewers, I’ll have to disagree - CMF’s first phone doesn’t seem all that special.The CMF Phone 1 seems to be the testing ground (a pilot study) meant to probe the budget market segment, and check if people buying affordable phones are interested in something different.However, people looking to buy a $200-300 phone, in my view, are the least likely ones to care about how colorful their phone is and how many screws they can unscrew to attach a lanyard to it.In fact, quite the opposite - those who buy refurbished iPhones and affordable Samsung phones have proven that design is the last thing they care about when, in fact, value is their top priority.Therefore I see this (CMF Phone thing) going two ways - either Nothing will scrap the customizable design of the CMF phone altogether, or Carl Pei & Co will have to turn the CMF Phone 2 into a mid-range phone - just like the jump from the Nothing Phone 1 to the Nothing Phone 2.

