Tipster says narrative about the cancellation of the Exynos 2300 was wrong

Since Samsung never put the Exynos 2300 SoC into mass production, the chipset was never used to power any device. Using the "Quadra" codename for the component, X tipster Revegnus posted on the platform once known as Twitter (via Wccftech ) that "The decision to cancel was made before Quadra could be properly mass-produced, within the DS division. Looking at 2300's performance, it doesn't significantly lag behind Gen2."





For some reason, the cancellation of the Exynos 2300 seemed to leave the chip with a false narrative that it couldn't compete with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 so Samsung 86'd the application processor (AP) and decided to go ahead and equip every Galaxy S23 series unit with Qualcomm's overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy AP. Revegnus notes that the narrative was wrong. He posted on X, "Comparing the Exynos 2300 to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is akin to comparing the Exynos 2100 to the Snapdragon 888."

Not everyone believes that the Exynos 2100 would have been competitive with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2







Wccftech notes that benchmark tests performed on the Exynos 2100 and the Snapdragon 888 resulted in the former leading the way until the latter's superior Adreno 660 GPU pushed it over the top. This might have been the tipster's way of saying that the Exynos 2300 could have beaten the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in performance until the GPUs were considered.









Not everyone on X was quick to agree with this scenario. An X user with the handle "@AndyH_England" scoffed at Revegnus' post and said, "Samsung doesn't kill its premium Exynos brand for a year without a good reason and I assume that was to do with performance versus the SD8G2. Samsung could not release that E2300 if it didn't stand up with the Snapdragon. That would seem a reasonable explanation."





Another X subscriber, "@wvs22," threw his two cents into the ring and wrote, "So they cancelled E2300 even though it didn't lag behind 8G2 but they're ok with E2400 which is going to lag behind 8G3. What?"







There are too many what-ifs to make a definitive statement about how well the Exynos 2300 would have done in comparison with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 since the Samsung-designed chip was never mass-produced. What is coming is the Exynos 2400 and it is expected to have a deca-core configuration of 1+2+3+4.





That starts with one Cortex-X4 prime core running at 3.19GHz, two Cortex-A720 performance CPU cores running at 2.9GHz, three more Cortex-A720 performance CPU cores running at 2.60GHz, and four Cortex-A520 efficiency CPU cores running at 1.95GHz. The Exynos 2400 is expected to feature an Xclipse 940 GPU, which is based on AMD’s RDNA2 architecture.



It seems certain that the Exynos 2400 AP will be used to power some Galaxy S24 models in certain markets









