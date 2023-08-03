OnePlus Open camera: Everything we know so far
The OnePlus Open is coming fast, with the secret aim (or not so secret) of taking on the foldable market head-on! The exciting new foldable will be unveiled around August 29, and one of the key areas where this new device could shine is, of course, the camera.
OnePlus Open Camera Upgrades: What We Expect
Well, we don't expect upgrades per se, as this is the first generation foldable device from OnePlus. However, given the fact that OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme all share one and the same parent in the face of the Chinese conglomerate BBK, we do expect the OnePlus Open to share some similarities with other, already announced, foldables from that little group above.
How many cameras does the new OnePlus Open have?
According to the latest rumors, the OnePlus Open will come equipped with a mighty camera setup on the back, consisting of not one or two but three cameras. Judging by the renders (to be taken with a grain of salt), the cameras will be housed in a circular bump on the back of the phone.
OnePlus One camera: How many megapixels will it have?
The megapixel situation still bears a huge question mark, but again, according to industry insiders and leaks, we're looking at a 48MP wide-angle camera, a 48MP ultra-wide snapper, and finally, a 64MP telephoto lens. The specs of the three sensors and lenses above them remain unknown at the moment. The one thing we know is that OnePlus will extend and use its partnership with Hasselblad for the OnePlus Open.
Talking about the selfie camera, we're expecting two of those, an external 32MP camera and an internal 20MP one. We don't think OnePlus will try an UDC (under display camera) for its first foldable, but that remains to be seen.
OnePlus Open Camera Summary
- 48MP wide-angle camera
- 48MP ultra-wide snapper
- 64MP telephoto lens
- 32MP external selfie camera
- 20MP internal selfie camera
