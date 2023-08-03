Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

OnePlus Open camera: Everything we know so far

OnePlus
OnePlus One camera: Everything we know so far
The OnePlus Open is coming fast, with the secret aim (or not so secret) of taking on the foldable market head-on! The exciting new foldable will be unveiled around August 29, and one of the key areas where this new device could shine is, of course, the camera.

Foldable phones all have to make some sacrifices when it comes to specs, and more often than not, these involve the camera system on the back. Would it be the case with the OnePlus Open? Today, we're trying to find out. In this article, we will gather in one place everything we know about OnePlus Open's camera.

OnePlus Open Camera Upgrades: What We Expect


Well, we don't expect upgrades per se, as this is the first generation foldable device from OnePlus. However, given the fact that OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme all share one and the same parent in the face of the Chinese conglomerate BBK, we do expect the OnePlus Open to share some similarities with other, already announced, foldables from that little group above.

How many cameras does the new OnePlus Open have?


According to the latest rumors, the OnePlus Open will come equipped with a mighty camera setup on the back, consisting of not one or two but three cameras. Judging by the renders (to be taken with a grain of salt), the cameras will be housed in a circular bump on the back of the phone.

OnePlus One camera: How many megapixels will it have?


The megapixel situation still bears a huge question mark, but again, according to industry insiders and leaks, we're looking at a 48MP wide-angle camera, a 48MP ultra-wide snapper, and finally, a 64MP telephoto lens. The specs of the three sensors and lenses above them remain unknown at the moment. The one thing we know is that OnePlus will extend and use its partnership with Hasselblad for the OnePlus Open.

Talking about the selfie camera, we're expecting two of those, an external 32MP camera and an internal 20MP one. We don't think OnePlus will try an UDC (under display camera) for its first foldable, but that remains to be seen.

OnePlus Open Camera Summary

  • 48MP wide-angle camera
  • 48MP ultra-wide snapper
  • 64MP telephoto lens
  • 32MP external selfie camera
  • 20MP internal selfie camera

Also check out:

Popular stories

Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
The iPhone is knocked out of first place in the world's largest smartphone market
The iPhone is knocked out of first place in the world's largest smartphone market
T-Mobile subscribers will soon lose this legacy benefit
T-Mobile subscribers will soon lose this legacy benefit
Apple has one simple reason why it won't allow Twitter to re-brand as "X" in the App Store
Apple has one simple reason why it won't allow Twitter to re-brand as "X" in the App Store
Amazon is offering an outsized discount on multimedia junkies' dream phone Sony Xperia 5 III
Amazon is offering an outsized discount on multimedia junkies' dream phone Sony Xperia 5 III
Zuckerberg caught on tape: less than 50% of the initial 100M Threads subscribers still use the app
Zuckerberg caught on tape: less than 50% of the initial 100M Threads subscribers still use the app
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Get the stylish Galaxy Buds Live with a sweet 50% discount from Amazon UK while you can
Get the stylish Galaxy Buds Live with a sweet 50% discount from Amazon UK while you can
iPhone 15 Pro: simplified repairs on the horizon?
iPhone 15 Pro: simplified repairs on the horizon?
This dirt-cheap Lenovo tablet has LTE, a metal design, and great battery life but also a big flaw
This dirt-cheap Lenovo tablet has LTE, a metal design, and great battery life but also a big flaw
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S24+ Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmark reveals faster speed and powerful cores
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S24+ Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmark reveals faster speed and powerful cores
Become a happy bass head; save $102 on the bass-heavy Sony WH-XB910N headphones
Become a happy bass head; save $102 on the bass-heavy Sony WH-XB910N headphones
Samsung TV Plus adds new channels to its offering, including FIFA+
Samsung TV Plus adds new channels to its offering, including FIFA+
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless