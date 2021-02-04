Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Feb 04, 2021, 11:57 PM
Miss having deep phone conversations with friends or family? Then you need this app!
Has it been some time since you dialed a number on your smartphone and spoke-actually said words-to friends or family? If so, you might be interested in an app named Call Your Friends. Spotted by Fast Company, the app costs $2 per month after a free 30-day trial. Using the app is as simple as making a list of people you want to call along with the frequency that you'd like to call them. The app then sends you text messages reminding you to call the people on your list. After hanging up on the call, you send a text message to Call Your Friends and the countdown timer starts anew.

The creator of Call Your Friends, Tim Strother, says that connecting on social media does not create the deep connections that people crave. This happens because most people use social media for quick messages and to share images. For deeper convos, a phone call is required. According to Tim, "I believe that many people are waking up to the reality that current social technologies are not serving us, and I’m interested in creating something completely different."


Strother came up with the idea after reading a book called "The Top Five Regrets of the Dying" which is pretty self explanatory. One of the regrets that those on their deathbed had was the failure to stay in touch with friends and family. So Strother created the app. Once you create your list of people you want to be reminded to contact, everything else is done by text message. Tim says that "Call Your Friends is about depth and quality of your relationships, not just remembering more details, or having more notes, or endlessly scrolling through someone else's highlight reel." The app is also not about serving up adds or selling customer data. The $2 monthly charge is enough to make Call Your Friends profitable once the number of subscribers hits a decent number; right now that figure is in the thousands.


The creator of the app says, "We’ve all felt the power of entropy that’s pulling us apart, and I’m really interested in creating some kind of gravity that brings connection, and brings people back together. If you're interested in using Call Your Friends, you'll need to visit the app's website by clicking on this link.

