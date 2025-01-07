Google Pixel 9 with over 20% discount!
Budget smartwatches have a new heavyweight competitor in the ring

Amazfit Active 2 smartwatch in red and black displayed next to each other.
Amazfit might not be a name that pops up in every conversation, but it's been dominating the budget smartwatch scene for quite a while. Now, at CES 2025, the brand is looking to top itself with the new $100 Amazfit Active 2.

The Amazfit Active 2 brings a fresh redesign compared to its predecessor, the Amazfit Active. The biggest difference is the shift from the old rectangular, Apple Watch-style face to a sleek, round watch face on the new model.

The standard model with black and red silicone sport band. | Image credit – Amazfit

The standard model features a tempered glass screen, a stainless steel case, and a 20mm silicone sport band. The premium version steps it up with a more durable sapphire glass screen and adds a leather strap for an extra touch of class.


The more expensive premium version with a black leather strap. | Image credit – Amazfit

You can already preorder the Amazfit Active 2 in the US on the company's website, and it will hit global shelves in February through Amazfit's site and retail partners. The standard version kicks off at $100, coming with either a red or black silicone strap, while the premium model is priced at $130 and includes a black leather strap along with a red silicone strap for workouts.

The Amazfit Active 2 packs a 1.32-inch AMOLED screen that shines bright with a 2,000-nit peak brightness. As for battery life, it promises up to 10 days of use – that's a pretty solid run compared to watches like the Apple Watch Series 10 or Google Pixel Watch 3, though those wearables do pack in more advanced features.

The new smartwatch comes equipped with the brand's latest dual-LED 5PD biosensor, designed to capture more biometric signals for improved accuracy. It also includes a barometer to measure altitude, along with an accelerometer and gyroscope to track sleep and movement. The watch even has an ambient light sensor to adjust the display depending on your surroundings. Plus, it now supports even more sports, including skiing. In total, it offers over 160 sports modes.

The watch pairs seamlessly with Amazfit's newly released Helio smart ring, much like how the Samsung Galaxy Ring boosts sensor accuracy when paired with Galaxy Watches.

This smartwatch goes beyond expectations by offering offline maps with turn-by-turn directions – something you don't often see in this price range. You can check the directions directly on the watch screen or hear them through the built-in speaker.

Additionally, it syncs well with the Wild.AI mini app, designed for women's health tracking. This feature lets you merge menstrual and hormonal cycle data with workout and recovery details, offering a more personalized health experience.

Overall, this new smartwatch seems like a solid deal on paper. I mean, it's rare to find this kind of feature set for under $250, so the fact that it's priced at just $100 is pretty wild. For now, the Amazfit Active 2 is shaping up to be a great choice for anyone after a no-fuss smartwatch that doesn't cost a fortune.
