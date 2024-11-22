Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon Black Friday is here
Black Friday 2024 is a week early! Grab excellent discounts now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The sound engineers of The Beatles bring you a pair of audiophile headphones with $200 off for Black Friday

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Amazon Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Bowers & Wilkins PX8 headphones on a man's head
For those who appreciate premium audio and refined design, there’s a great Black Friday deal that will let you get into the audiophile world—the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 noise-canceling headphones. These beauties are $210 off for a limited time, shaving 30% off their regular price.

Bowers&Wilkins audiophile headphones with $210 off

Get into the audiophile world with this amazing Black Friday deal. The Bowers & Wilkins Px8 headphones are 30% down. These beauties come from the sound engineers of The Beatles and Abby Road Studios.
$210 off (30%)
Buy at Amazon


Known for their expertise in sound engineering (Abby Road Studios, where The Beatles created their iconic albums), Bowers & Wilkins has created a product that brings some of that expertise to the general public.

At the heart of the Px8 is a pair of 40mm Carbon Cone drivers, designed for great audio quality. The result is sound that’s rich, balanced, and immersive. We've tested Bowers & Wilkins headphones many times, and we've always been astonished by the quality of the sound.

The Px8 is equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 for reliable connectivity and supports high-resolution audio codecs such as aptX Adaptive, so you can enjoy an audiophile-grade quality of the source to go with the aforementioned drivers.

Abby Road Studios
The Abby Road Studios, where The Beatles created their iconic albums


Battery life is impressive, offering up to 30 hours of continuous playtime. For those in a rush, a quick 15-minute charge provides 7 hours of listening—perfect for when you’re on the go. Last but not least, there's Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC), so you can filter out unwanted background noise.

Have we mentioned that these headphones feature polished aluminum accents and soft Nappa leather? They're not only great-sounding but also very stylish. Get them now until this Black Friday deal lasts. Oh, and also check out our Best Black Friday Headphone Deals if you fancy something different.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.jpg
Mariyan Slavov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects
Pixel Tablet will be joining Google’s graveyard of abandoned projects

Latest News

Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless