The sound engineers of The Beatles bring you a pair of audiophile headphones with $200 off for Black Friday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
For those who appreciate premium audio and refined design, there’s a great Black Friday deal that will let you get into the audiophile world—the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 noise-canceling headphones. These beauties are $210 off for a limited time, shaving 30% off their regular price.
Known for their expertise in sound engineering (Abby Road Studios, where The Beatles created their iconic albums), Bowers & Wilkins has created a product that brings some of that expertise to the general public.
The Px8 is equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 for reliable connectivity and supports high-resolution audio codecs such as aptX Adaptive, so you can enjoy an audiophile-grade quality of the source to go with the aforementioned drivers.
Battery life is impressive, offering up to 30 hours of continuous playtime. For those in a rush, a quick 15-minute charge provides 7 hours of listening—perfect for when you’re on the go. Last but not least, there's Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC), so you can filter out unwanted background noise.
Known for their expertise in sound engineering (Abby Road Studios, where The Beatles created their iconic albums), Bowers & Wilkins has created a product that brings some of that expertise to the general public.
At the heart of the Px8 is a pair of 40mm Carbon Cone drivers, designed for great audio quality. The result is sound that’s rich, balanced, and immersive. We've tested Bowers & Wilkins headphones many times, and we've always been astonished by the quality of the sound.
The Px8 is equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 for reliable connectivity and supports high-resolution audio codecs such as aptX Adaptive, so you can enjoy an audiophile-grade quality of the source to go with the aforementioned drivers.
The Abby Road Studios, where The Beatles created their iconic albums
Battery life is impressive, offering up to 30 hours of continuous playtime. For those in a rush, a quick 15-minute charge provides 7 hours of listening—perfect for when you’re on the go. Last but not least, there's Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC), so you can filter out unwanted background noise.
Have we mentioned that these headphones feature polished aluminum accents and soft Nappa leather? They're not only great-sounding but also very stylish. Get them now until this Black Friday deal lasts. Oh, and also check out our Best Black Friday Headphone Deals if you fancy something different.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: