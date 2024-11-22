The sound engineers of The Beatles bring you a pair of audiophile headphones with $200 off for Black Friday

Bowers&Wilkins audiophile headphones with $210 off Get into the audiophile world with this amazing Black Friday deal. The Bowers & Wilkins Px8 headphones are 30% down. These beauties come from the sound engineers of The Beatles and Abby Road Studios. $210 off (30%) Buy at Amazon

Known for their expertise in sound engineering (Abby Road Studios, where The Beatles created their iconic albums), Bowers & Wilkins has created a product that brings some of that expertise to the general public.At the heart of the Px8 is a pair of 40mm Carbon Cone drivers, designed for great audio quality. The result is sound that’s rich, balanced, and immersive. We've tested Bowers & Wilkins headphones many times, and we've always been astonished by the quality of the sound.The Px8 is equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 for reliable connectivity and supports high-resolution audio codecs such as aptX Adaptive, so you can enjoy an audiophile-grade quality of the source to go with the aforementioned drivers.