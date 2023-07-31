Pre-order your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II comes with a sweet discount at Best Buy
Are you planning a day by the lake with your friends and family? How about bringing some solid tunes to pump up the party? A solid Bluetooth speaker will help you do just that. You can find countless different speakers online. But if you don’t know what to look for, you can end up wasting your money on a useless item. Luckily, we can suggest a great portable speaker that won’t break the bank–the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II. It’s now on sale with a tempting $80 off its price tag at Best Buy.

Normally, you’d have to cough up as much as $330 for this Bluetooth speaker, which may be a bit too much for some people. But it makes for a tempting purchase when you consider the current Best Buy deal, doesn’t it? Best of all, the retailer isn’t making you do anything special to take advantage of the discount.

Coming in two available colors, the SoundLink Revolve+ II is one of Bose’s upper mid-range speakers. Like many Bose speakers, this item showcases a sleek and modern design. It’s portable and compact, allowing you to take it with you everywhere you go.

As for its sound quality, the Bose speaker features 360-degree sound and deep bass. It should deliver a clear and enjoyable audio experience. Furthermore, even though it has only one microphone, it’s loud enough to power up your next backyard party.

Also, you shouldn’t worry too much about the occasional splash of water, for the portable speaker has an IP55 rating. As if that’s not enough, it’s also dust-resistant! Still, if you want a fully waterproof speaker, we suggest you check our picks of the best waterproof speakers.

Unlike its smaller relative, the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II sports a built-in voice assistant. It also has an integrated speakerphone for calls. Additionally, Bose equipped it with an impressive 17-hour battery life on a single charge, so your tunes shouldn’t stop in the heat of the moment.

