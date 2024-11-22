These Bose SoundLink Flex speakers are a dream come true for music lovers at up to 34% off
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The holiday shopping season is finally here, and users can now splurge on much-loved tech without breaking the bank. Among hot Black Friday phone deals, Amazon has launched hefty promos on portable Bluetooth speakers. Today, Bose fans can grab the Bose SoundLink Flex at its pre-July Prime Day price of under $100.
In other words, the e-commerce giant's Black Friday sale saves you 34% on the popular unit with a floatable design and a built-in mic. The best part? The bargain is available to all colorways, letting you get even the stylish limited-edition Chilled Lilac coating for a tad below $100.
Regardless of which one you pick, you're getting loads of value for money. Both units feature a floatable design and IP67 rating. Compact yet solid, these are some of the best small speakers you can buy. Plus, they rarely go on sale, so this is a rare chance to get your preferred model without breaking the bank.
But that's not all! These SoundLink Flex models are identical on the battery life front, promising up to 12 hours of listening time. With so many similarities, they're like two peas in a pod! So, it's really up to you which one you'll decide to get. Just know this—both are insanely affordable on Amazon this Black Friday. Get the first-gen model for 34% off or choose the more recent SoundLink Flex 2nd Gen for 20% off.
In other words, the e-commerce giant's Black Friday sale saves you 34% on the popular unit with a floatable design and a built-in mic. The best part? The bargain is available to all colorways, letting you get even the stylish limited-edition Chilled Lilac coating for a tad below $100.
But wait, there's more! While it's among the best budget speakers on the market, the SoundLink Flex isn't exactly a spring chicken. In fact, it was released back in 2021. Fortunately, Amazon lets you snag the just-launched SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) at sweetly discounted prices. The unit starts at about $150, just like its predecessor, and is now 20% off.
Regardless of which one you pick, you're getting loads of value for money. Both units feature a floatable design and IP67 rating. Compact yet solid, these are some of the best small speakers you can buy. Plus, they rarely go on sale, so this is a rare chance to get your preferred model without breaking the bank.
It's not just the SoundLink Flex design that stands out—so does its sound quality. The 2021-released speaker offers crisp audio with balanced mids and some low-end, which should meet most users' needs. Featuring smart positioning technology, this buddy sounds lovely, no matter how oriented. The newer model builds on the sound quality with even more clarity and EQ customizations.
But that's not all! These SoundLink Flex models are identical on the battery life front, promising up to 12 hours of listening time. With so many similarities, they're like two peas in a pod! So, it's really up to you which one you'll decide to get. Just know this—both are insanely affordable on Amazon this Black Friday. Get the first-gen model for 34% off or choose the more recent SoundLink Flex 2nd Gen for 20% off.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
22 Nov, 2024These Bose SoundLink Flex speakers are a dream come true for music lovers at up to 34% off Black Friday bargain knocks the hot JBL Xtreme 4 down under the $300 mark on Amazon
15 Nov, 2024Grab the well-liked JBL Flip 6 for 27% off with Walmart's sweet bargain
12 Nov, 2024Exciting bargain brings the JBL Xtreme 4 to its best price for only the second time
05 Nov, 2024The eye-catching JBL Pulse 5 is at its best price, creating a festive atmosphere on a budget
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: