These Bose SoundLink Flex speakers are a dream come true for music lovers at up to 34% off

Bose SounLink Flex in Chilled Lilac, shown with water splashes and an orange on a beige surface.
The holiday shopping season is finally here, and users can now splurge on much-loved tech without breaking the bank. Among hot Black Friday phone deals, Amazon has launched hefty promos on portable Bluetooth speakers. Today, Bose fans can grab the Bose SoundLink Flex at its pre-July Prime Day price of under $100.

Get the Bose SoundLink Flex for 34% off at Amazon

Black Friday brings a massive discount on the Bose SoundLink Flex. The small Bluetooth speaker with a floatable design is now a real delight at 34% off for Black Friday. It has an included microphone and offers great audio.
$50 off (34%)
Buy at Amazon

Bose SoundLink Flex 2nd Gen: 20% off at Amazon

The Bose SoundLink Flex 2nd Gen has received its first discount for Black Friday. The just-released speaker follows the design of its predecessor and floats on water. It offers EQ customizations and has a built-in mic, just like the 2021-released SoundLink Flex. Get yours and save 20% this Black Friday.
$30 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

In other words, the e-commerce giant's Black Friday sale saves you 34% on the popular unit with a floatable design and a built-in mic. The best part? The bargain is available to all colorways, letting you get even the stylish limited-edition Chilled Lilac coating for a tad below $100.

But wait, there's more! While it's among the best budget speakers on the market, the SoundLink Flex isn't exactly a spring chicken. In fact, it was released back in 2021. Fortunately, Amazon lets you snag the just-launched SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) at sweetly discounted prices. The unit starts at about $150, just like its predecessor, and is now 20% off.

Regardless of which one you pick, you're getting loads of value for money. Both units feature a floatable design and IP67 rating. Compact yet solid, these are some of the best small speakers you can buy. Plus, they rarely go on sale, so this is a rare chance to get your preferred model without breaking the bank.

It's not just the SoundLink Flex design that stands out—so does its sound quality. The 2021-released speaker offers crisp audio with balanced mids and some low-end, which should meet most users' needs. Featuring smart positioning technology, this buddy sounds lovely, no matter how oriented. The newer model builds on the sound quality with even more clarity and EQ customizations.

But that's not all! These SoundLink Flex models are identical on the battery life front, promising up to 12 hours of listening time. With so many similarities, they're like two peas in a pod! So, it's really up to you which one you'll decide to get. Just know this—both are insanely affordable on Amazon this Black Friday. Get the first-gen model for 34% off or choose the more recent SoundLink Flex 2nd Gen for 20% off.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

