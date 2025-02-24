Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As we already shared, Sennheiser's flagship Momentum 4 headphones are a true bargain at $130 off on Amazon. However, they aren't the only premium cans on sale right now.
The e-commerce giant is also offering a lovely $100 discount on Bose's latest high-end QuietComfort headphones, letting you score a pair in Blue for less than $250. This makes them a top choice for fans who don't want to overspend on the top-of-the-line QuietComfort Ultra but still want comfortable and capable Bose cans.
Positioned just below the company's flagship headphones, the latest QuietComfort headset delivers incredible sound, missing out only on features like Spatial Audio and head-tracking. You can also customize their audio to your liking using the built-in EQ in their Bose Music companion app for a tailored listening experience.
Like proper high-end Bose cans, these puppies also feature top-notch ANC, blocking out the world the moment you turn it on. They also have solid battery life, offering up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge. And with their fast charging support, you can get up to two and a half hours of playtime with a quick 15-minute top-up. What's more, they come with an included audio cable, so you can continue to listen to your songs even when the battery is depleted.
The e-commerce giant is also offering a lovely $100 discount on Bose's latest high-end QuietComfort headphones, letting you score a pair in Blue for less than $250. This makes them a top choice for fans who don't want to overspend on the top-of-the-line QuietComfort Ultra but still want comfortable and capable Bose cans.
Positioned just below the company's flagship headphones, the latest QuietComfort headset delivers incredible sound, missing out only on features like Spatial Audio and head-tracking. You can also customize their audio to your liking using the built-in EQ in their Bose Music companion app for a tailored listening experience.
Like proper high-end Bose cans, these puppies also feature top-notch ANC, blocking out the world the moment you turn it on. They also have solid battery life, offering up to 24 hours of listening time on a single charge. And with their fast charging support, you can get up to two and a half hours of playtime with a quick 15-minute top-up. What's more, they come with an included audio cable, so you can continue to listen to your songs even when the battery is depleted.
All in all, the Bose QuietComfort may not be the company's flagship headphones, but they bring a lot to the tablet. Boasting premium sound, industry-leading ANC, great battery life, and a more affordable price tag, these fellas are a true bargain right now. So, don't wait! Act fast and score a pair with this deal now while it's still up for grabs!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: