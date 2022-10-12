The best noise-cancelling Bose headphones are on sale at their lowest prices (with and without Prime)





That's because both Amazon and Best Buy are selling both the QuietComfort 45 and Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 at record high discounts today only, and if you decide to take your business to the latter retailer, you don't need to jump through any hoops whatsoever or sign up for a special subscription to claim the killer new deals.

While their overall features and capabilities look pretty similar on paper, including a very sophisticated microphone system contributing to both "world-class" noise cancellation and crystal clear calls, as well as flawless Bluetooth connectivity and high-fidelity audio technology, the QC 45s come with superior battery life... and a lower price point.





That's right, these 2021-released bad boys promise to keep your favorite tunes going for up to a mind-blowing 24 hours on a single charge while normally costing $329 and setting you back a cool hundred bucks less than that at the time of this writing in Triple Black and White Smoke color options.

Of course, the older and slightly more expensive Bose NC 700s are no battery life pushovers either, lasting for a solid 20 hours of uninterrupted listening time of their own while sporting a design that many prospective buyers are likely to prefer and characterize as more elegant than the QuietComfort 45.





Typically available for $379 in Triple Black and Silver Luxe hues, this ageless contender for the title of best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy is currently marked down by a rare 110 bucks.





In case you're wondering, both the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 and the QuietComfort 45 have been on sale at these exact same discounts at least once before, and yes, you guessed it, that happened during Amazon's first 48-hour Prime Day celebration of 2022 a few months ago.