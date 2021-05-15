Some of the best Bose headphones and earbuds around are on sale at insane prices

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





The US-based company, which is known all around the world for its high-quality but fairly expensive audio products, is running this extensive sale itself, charging a lot less than you'd normally pay for brand-new units while vouching for the "pristine, like-new" condition of every single item on offer here.





The Bose 700 and QuietComfort 35 II are probably the headliners of these all-around amazing promotions, sharing state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology and essentially battling the very well-reviewed Sony WH-1000XM4 for the title of best wireless headphones money can buy in 2021.





By choosing the certified refurbished path, you're looking at shaving more than 140 bucks off the $379.95 list price of the brand-new Bose 700 cans while knocking the second-gen QuietComfort 35s down from $299.95 to a little over $180.





That means you can currently spend just $237.15 for one of the world's best alternatives to Apple's $549 and up AirPods Max ... or way less than two Benjamins for a slightly older and humbler but still perfectly acceptable rival for those same incredibly overpriced headphones.





Believe it or not, both products come backed by a two-year (US-only) Allstate warranty in brand-new packaging alongside "original or new accessories", and the same goes for the Bose Sport and SoundSport Free units that are also on sale until May 23 in a "limited quantity."





These are not the company's latest or greatest AirPods and AirPods Pro rivals, but they can easily challenge the value provided by many of today's best true wireless earbuds at crazy low prices of $126.65 and $105.40 respectively in certified refurbished condition.





Keep in mind that you'll need to add your wireless audio bargain of choice to your eBay cart for Bose to apply an extra 15 percent discount on top of what's available at first glance.