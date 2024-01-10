Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Boost brings back its Celero line, two new 5G phones now available for free (with port)

Boost
@cosminvasile
Boost brings back its Celero line, two new 5G phones now available for free (with port)
If you’ve been with Boost for a bit of time, then you probably know the carrier has its own lineup of smartphones called Celero. Well, it looks like they’re back by popular demand.

Boost has just announced it’s introducing not one but two exclusive smartphones today: Celero5G+ and Celero5G. Both promise advanced features, improved performance and stylish design.

Obviously, the most expensive of the two, the Celero5G+, is also the most powerful. The phone comes with an incredibly big 7-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3, a similarly large 108-megapixel main sensor, as well as IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

The Celero5G+ is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal memory. Also, the Boost-exclusive phone packs a large 5,000 mAh battery with 20W charging support and NFC (Near Field Communication).



On the other hand, the cheaper Celero5G has a slightly smaller 6.5-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It comes equipped with the same MediaTek Dimensity 1050 processor, but less memory (6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory).

It’s got the same long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery that includes 20W fast charging, as well as a 50-megapixel triple rear camera. Naturally, both phones feature 5G connectivity and run on Android 13.

As far as prices go, the Celero5G sells for $160, while the Celero5G+ costs $240. However, starting today, new customers can get either of the two for free when porting their number to Boost. The deal seems to be available in-store only for the time being.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless