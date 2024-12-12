Boost Mobile now supports RCS messaging on iPhones with iOS 18.2 update

Receive the latest iOS news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

While the version of RCS that Apple uses brings significant improvements to cross-platform messaging, it's important to note that it lacks end-to-end encryption, unlike some third-party messaging apps. This isn't the case on Android, where Google has added encryption to their implementation of RCS. For those prioritizing privacy and security on an iPhone, using a trusted third-party service with encryption remains advisable until Apple adds encryption.Still, the availability of RCS on Boost Mobile iPhones is a positive development, enhancing the messaging experience for millions of users. It reflects the ongoing evolution of communication technology and the efforts to improve interoperability between different platforms.This news is particularly relevant to me as someone who frequently interacts with both iPhone and Android users. While I am not a Boost Mobile customer, this will improve the messaging experience with Boost Mobile users that I communicate with. The improved messaging features and interoperability offered by RCS will undoubtedly streamline things, and while the lack of end-to-end encryption is a consideration, the overall benefits of RCS make it a welcome addition to my device. Your move now, Google Fi.