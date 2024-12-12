Boost Mobile now supports RCS messaging on iPhones with iOS 18.2 update
Boost Mobile subscribers in the US can now enjoy the benefits of Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging on their iPhones with the latest iOS 18.2 update. RCS offers several advantages over traditional SMS and MMS messaging, including high-quality media sharing, typing indicators, read receipts, and reactions, enhancing communication with Android users.
Following a push by the E.U., Apple finally introduced RCS support in iOS 18 to bridge the gap between iPhone and Android messaging, but its implementation requires individual carriers to adopt the feature. While most of the larger carriers supported RCS on iPhone as soon as Apple rolled it out, smaller carriers and MVNOs have taken longer to adopt the feature. This is why Boost Mobile's recent adoption is a welcome move for its millions of subscribers, allowing them to experience richer and more interactive cross-platform messaging.
While the version of RCS that Apple uses brings significant improvements to cross-platform messaging, it's important to note that it lacks end-to-end encryption, unlike some third-party messaging apps. This isn't the case on Android, where Google has added encryption to their implementation of RCS. For those prioritizing privacy and security on an iPhone, using a trusted third-party service with encryption remains advisable until Apple adds encryption.
This news is particularly relevant to me as someone who frequently interacts with both iPhone and Android users. While I am not a Boost Mobile customer, this will improve the messaging experience with Boost Mobile users that I communicate with. The improved messaging features and interoperability offered by RCS will undoubtedly streamline things, and while the lack of end-to-end encryption is a consideration, the overall benefits of RCS make it a welcome addition to my device. Your move now, Google Fi.
To check if RCS is activated after updating to iOS 18.2, Boost Mobile users can navigate to the Settings app, then proceed to the Apps section, followed by Messages. A new RCS Messaging page will appear, indicating whether the feature is enabled.
RCS enabled for a Boost Mobile user | Image credit — r/the_robomafia
Still, the availability of RCS on Boost Mobile iPhones is a positive development, enhancing the messaging experience for millions of users. It reflects the ongoing evolution of communication technology and the efforts to improve interoperability between different platforms.
