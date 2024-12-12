Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Boost Mobile now supports RCS messaging on iPhones with iOS 18.2 update

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Boost
Boost mobile logo
Boost Mobile subscribers in the US can now enjoy the benefits of Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging on their iPhones with the latest iOS 18.2 update. RCS offers several advantages over traditional SMS and MMS messaging, including high-quality media sharing, typing indicators, read receipts, and reactions, enhancing communication with Android users.

Following a push by the E.U., Apple finally introduced RCS support in iOS 18 to bridge the gap between iPhone and Android messaging, but its implementation requires individual carriers to adopt the feature. While most of the larger carriers supported RCS on iPhone as soon as Apple rolled it out, smaller carriers and MVNOs have taken longer to adopt the feature. This is why Boost Mobile's recent adoption is a welcome move for its millions of subscribers, allowing them to experience richer and more interactive cross-platform messaging.

To check if RCS is activated after updating to iOS 18.2, Boost Mobile users can navigate to the Settings app, then proceed to the Apps section, followed by Messages. A new RCS Messaging page will appear, indicating whether the feature is enabled.

Screenshot of RCS working on a Boost Mobile device
RCS enabled for a Boost Mobile user | Image credit — r/the_robomafia


While the version of RCS that Apple uses brings significant improvements to cross-platform messaging, it's important to note that it lacks end-to-end encryption, unlike some third-party messaging apps. This isn't the case on Android, where Google has added encryption to their implementation of RCS. For those prioritizing privacy and security on an iPhone, using a trusted third-party service with encryption remains advisable until Apple adds encryption.

Still, the availability of RCS on Boost Mobile iPhones is a positive development, enhancing the messaging experience for millions of users. It reflects the ongoing evolution of communication technology and the efforts to improve interoperability between different platforms.

This news is particularly relevant to me as someone who frequently interacts with both iPhone and Android users. While I am not a Boost Mobile customer, this will improve the messaging experience with Boost Mobile users that I communicate with. The improved messaging features and interoperability offered by RCS will undoubtedly streamline things, and while the lack of end-to-end encryption is a consideration, the overall benefits of RCS make it a welcome addition to my device. Your move now, Google Fi.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low

Latest News

Save up to $850 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with this flipping good Samsung offer
Save up to $850 on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with this flipping good Samsung offer
The speedy Pixel 7a is flying off the shelves like Santa's sleigh on Christmas Eve with this discount
The speedy Pixel 7a is flying off the shelves like Santa's sleigh on Christmas Eve with this discount
You'll be able to use TikTok on January 20 even if it gets banned on January 19: here's how
You'll be able to use TikTok on January 20 even if it gets banned on January 19: here's how
Amazon slashes the price of the compact Galaxy S24, making it even more irresistible
Amazon slashes the price of the compact Galaxy S24, making it even more irresistible
Using a Galaxy S25 will be like using a more practical version of iPhone 16 - and I love it
Using a Galaxy S25 will be like using a more practical version of iPhone 16 - and I love it
This could be your last chance to get a satin black Apple Watch Ultra 2 at a special Christmas price
This could be your last chance to get a satin black Apple Watch Ultra 2 at a special Christmas price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless