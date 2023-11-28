Grab a Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) or Samsung Galaxy A23 5G from Boost Mobile for just $40
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Boost Mobile continues to offer great deals beyond Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but these might not last too long. The US carrier now sells two affordable Android smartphones for peanuts, but only if you’re willing to switch to its network (if you’re not already a customer).
First off, we have the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023), which is now available for $40. The deal includes a $20 discount on Boost Mobile’s Unlimited ($40) plan, but the discount is only available for the first month. This basically means that you’ll be able to grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) for just $20.
Also, the smartphone features a dual camera (50-megapixel main sensor + 8-megapixel ultrawide camera). In addition, a secondary 16-megapixel camera in the front will take care of your selfie. A stylus is included too, along with a massive 5,000 mAh battery.
This affordable Android smartphone sports a similar 6.6-inch FHD+ PLS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass coating. The Galaxy A23 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage (up to 1TB via microSD card).
On the back, Samsung 5G-enabled phone features a quad-camera setup (50MP+5MP+2MP+2MP), while in the front there’s a secondary 8-megapixel selfie snapper. As far as the battery goes, the Galaxy A23 5G is powered by a similar 5,000 mAh battery.
First off, we have the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023), which is now available for $40. The deal includes a $20 discount on Boost Mobile’s Unlimited ($40) plan, but the discount is only available for the first month. This basically means that you’ll be able to grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) for just $20.
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) comes with a large 6.6-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. On the inside, the phone packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon6 Gen 1 processor, coupled with 6GB RAM and 256GB internal storage (expandable via microSD card).
Also, the smartphone features a dual camera (50-megapixel main sensor + 8-megapixel ultrawide camera). In addition, a secondary 16-megapixel camera in the front will take care of your selfie. A stylus is included too, along with a massive 5,000 mAh battery.
Apart from the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023), Boost Mobile offers the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G for the same price. You’ll be paying $20 for the phone and another $20 for the first month of service.
This affordable Android smartphone sports a similar 6.6-inch FHD+ PLS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass coating. The Galaxy A23 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage (up to 1TB via microSD card).
On the back, Samsung 5G-enabled phone features a quad-camera setup (50MP+5MP+2MP+2MP), while in the front there’s a secondary 8-megapixel selfie snapper. As far as the battery goes, the Galaxy A23 5G is powered by a similar 5,000 mAh battery.
Things that are NOT allowed: