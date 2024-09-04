Boost Mobile offers one free year of service when you purchase an eligible 5G phone
Boost Mobile has just announced what appears to be an unbeatable offer for those looking to buy a brand-new 5G phone at full price. For a limited time, Boost Mobile offers one free year of service on its $25 Unlimited plan to any customer who purchases an eligible 5G phone, including the latest Apple and Samsung devices.
The list of eligible 5G devices that are compatible with Boost Mobile’s deal include smartphones from Apple and Samsung only, which must be purchased at their full price.
Customers who purchase one of the phones listed above at their full price will receive one year of free service on the $25 Unlimited plan or $300 off 12 months of service on the $50 Unlimited+ and $60 Unlimited Premium plans.
Boost Mobile didn’t say when the promotion ends, so if you’re in the market for a new phone, you might want to hurry if you don’t mind switching carriers.
The deal is available for both new and existing customers. It’s also important to mention that no contracts or trade-in is required in order to benefit from the promotion.
- Apple iPhone 15
- Apple iPhone 15 Plus
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy A25 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A35 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S24
- Samsung Galaxy S24+
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
