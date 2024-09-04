Boost Mobile offers one free year of service when you purchase an eligible 5G phone

Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Boost Mobile has just announced what appears to be an unbeatable offer for those looking to buy a brand-new 5G phone at full price. For a limited time, Boost Mobile offers one free year of service on its $25 Unlimited plan to any customer who purchases an eligible 5G phone, including the latest Apple and Samsung devices.

The deal is available for both new and existing customers. It’s also important to mention that no contracts or trade-in is required in order to benefit from the promotion.

The list of eligible 5G devices that are compatible with Boost Mobile’s deal include smartphones from Apple and Samsung only, which must be purchased at their full price.


Customers who purchase one of the phones listed above at their full price will receive one year of free service on the $25 Unlimited plan or $300 off 12 months of service on the $50 Unlimited+ and $60 Unlimited Premium plans.

Boost Mobile didn’t say when the promotion ends, so if you’re in the market for a new phone, you might want to hurry if you don’t mind switching carriers.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

