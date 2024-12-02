Need a Bluetooth tracker? Cyber Monday brings the price of the AirTag, Galaxy SmartTag 2, and Tile to under $20
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Ever misplace your keys, forget where you parked (don’t worry, it happens to the best of us), or wish you could track your luggage while traveling? Bluetooth trackers are here to save the day, and with Cyber Monday deals rolling in, you can grab some of the best ones for a steal!
If you're an Apple fan living in the iOS ecosystem, the AirTag is a no-brainer. This lightweight Bluetooth tracker features a replaceable battery and pairs seamlessly with your iPhone or iPad via the Find My app.
And if you’re part of the Android ecosystem, Cyber Monday has something special for you, too. The latest Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 is now 35% off! Compatible with Galaxy devices running Android 11 and later, this tracker boasts a battery life of up to 500 days – or even longer in power-saving mode.
While AirTags usually cost around $30 each, Cyber Monday has slashed the price on a 4-pack by 26%, dropping the per-tag cost to under $19 – an awesome deal! If you only need one, you can still save with a 17% discount, but the 4-pack is the smarter pick (and hey, you can always share the extras with someone, right?).
If you're hunting down something nearby, like those mysteriously disappearing keys, you can easily track them with the SmartThings Find app and get precise location instructions. If that doesn't work, simply ring the SmartTag and listen for it!
Finally, there's the Tile Mate (2022), a versatile option compatible with both iOS and Android. Whether you are team iPhone or Android, Tile has your back. While it’s not the latest model, since Tile expanded its Bluetooth trackers just a couple of months ago, the Tile Mate (2022) still packs a punch – especially with a 42% discount, dropping the price to under $15!
So, with these amazing Cyber Monday deals, it’s the perfect opportunity to grab some peace of mind with Bluetooth trackers at great prices. Whether it’s for your luggage, bike, backpack, keys, or even your car, these handy gadgets have proven their worth time and time again. Stories about AirTags, for instance, range from locating lost luggage to recovering stolen cars (yep, they’re small but mighty helpers).
And don’t forget to explore our handpicked Cyber Monday phone deals. If you’re in the market for something with a bigger screen, the current Cyber Monday tablet offers are equally impressive.
With an impressive battery life of up to three years, Tile is built to last. One of its coolest features is the ability to ring your phone, even if it’s on silent. Just press the button on the Tile, and voilà, your phone will start ringing – saving you from those "Where did I put my phone?" moments!
