Need a Bluetooth tracker? Cyber Monday brings the price of the AirTag, Galaxy SmartTag 2, and Tile to under $20





Apple AirTag 4 pack with 26% discount this Cyber Monday! Amazon is offering a sweet 26% off the 4-pack Apple AirTag, making it the perfect time to grab these helpful Bluetooth trackers at a lower price! With long battery life and the power of the Find My network, AirTag helps you track your items even from farther away, using hundreds of millions of Apple devices. $26 off (26%) Buy at Amazon Apple AirTag for 17% less than usual! If you only need one, Amazon’s offering a 17% discount on a single AirTag — saving you $5! The AirTag features a built-in speaker to play a sound and help you locate your items, or you can just ask Siri for assistance. $5 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 with 35% discount! Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2, which is now 35% off its usual price is easy to use, water-resistant, and has up to 500 days of battery life and seamless integration with your Android devices. $11 off (35%) Buy at Amazon Tile Mate (2022) is now nearly half price with a 42% discount! Get the Tile Mate (2022) with a 42% discount and never lose your keys, phone, or anything else again! With a 250 ft range, 3-year battery life, and compatibility with iOS, Android, and smart home devices, this Bluetooth tracker is a great solution for keeping track of your belongings. $11 off (42%) Buy at Amazon



If you're an



While AirTags usually cost around $30 each, Cyber Monday has slashed the price on a 4-pack by 26%, dropping the per-tag cost to under $19 – an awesome deal! If you only need one, you can still save with a 17% discount, but the 4-pack is the smarter pick (and hey, you can always share the extras with someone, right?).



And if you’re part of the Android ecosystem, Cyber Monday has something special for you, too. The latest Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 is now 35% off! Compatible with Galaxy devices running Android 11 and later, this tracker boasts a battery life of up to 500 days – or even longer in power-saving mode. If you're an Apple fan living in the iOS ecosystem, the AirTag is a no-brainer. This lightweight Bluetooth tracker features a replaceable battery and pairs seamlessly with your iPhone or iPad via the Find My app.While AirTags usually cost around $30 each, Cyber Monday has slashed the price on a 4-pack by 26%, dropping the per-tag cost to under $19 – an awesome deal! If you only need one, you can still save with a 17% discount, but the 4-pack is the smarter pick (and hey, you can always share the extras with someone, right?).And if you’re part of the Android ecosystem, Cyber Monday has something special for you, too. The latest Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 is now 35% off! Compatible with Galaxy devices running Android 11 and later, this tracker boasts a battery life of up to 500 days – or even longer in power-saving mode.





Ever misplace your keys, forget where you parked (don’t worry, it happens to the best of us), or wish you could track your luggage while traveling? Bluetooth trackers are here to save the day, and with Cyber Monday deals rolling in, you can grab some of the best ones for a steal!