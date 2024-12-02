Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
Need a Bluetooth tracker? Cyber Monday brings the price of the AirTag, Galaxy SmartTag 2, and Tile to under $20

An AirTag is partially visible inside a brown leather zippered pouch.
Ever misplace your keys, forget where you parked (don’t worry, it happens to the best of us), or wish you could track your luggage while traveling? Bluetooth trackers are here to save the day, and with Cyber Monday deals rolling in, you can grab some of the best ones for a steal!

Apple AirTag 4 pack with 26% discount this Cyber Monday!

Amazon is offering a sweet 26% off the 4-pack Apple AirTag, making it the perfect time to grab these helpful Bluetooth trackers at a lower price! With long battery life and the power of the Find My network, AirTag helps you track your items even from farther away, using hundreds of millions of Apple devices.
$26 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirTag for 17% less than usual!

If you only need one, Amazon’s offering a 17% discount on a single AirTag — saving you $5! The AirTag features a built-in speaker to play a sound and help you locate your items, or you can just ask Siri for assistance.
$5 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 with 35% discount!

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2, which is now 35% off its usual price is easy to use, water-resistant, and has up to 500 days of battery life and seamless integration with your Android devices.
$11 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon

Tile Mate (2022) is now nearly half price with a 42% discount!

Get the Tile Mate (2022) with a 42% discount and never lose your keys, phone, or anything else again! With a 250 ft range, 3-year battery life, and compatibility with iOS, Android, and smart home devices, this Bluetooth tracker is a great solution for keeping track of your belongings.
$11 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon


If you're an Apple fan living in the iOS ecosystem, the AirTag is a no-brainer. This lightweight Bluetooth tracker features a replaceable battery and pairs seamlessly with your iPhone or iPad via the Find My app.

While AirTags usually cost around $30 each, Cyber Monday has slashed the price on a 4-pack by 26%, dropping the per-tag cost to under $19 – an awesome deal! If you only need one, you can still save with a 17% discount, but the 4-pack is the smarter pick (and hey, you can always share the extras with someone, right?).

And if you’re part of the Android ecosystem, Cyber Monday has something special for you, too. The latest Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 is now 35% off! Compatible with Galaxy devices running Android 11 and later, this tracker boasts a battery life of up to 500 days – or even longer in power-saving mode.

If you're hunting down something nearby, like those mysteriously disappearing keys, you can easily track them with the SmartThings Find app and get precise location instructions. If that doesn't work, simply ring the SmartTag and listen for it!

Finally, there's the Tile Mate (2022), a versatile option compatible with both iOS and Android. Whether you are team iPhone or Android, Tile has your back. While it’s not the latest model, since Tile expanded its Bluetooth trackers just a couple of months ago, the Tile Mate (2022) still packs a punch – especially with a 42% discount, dropping the price to under $15!

With an impressive battery life of up to three years, Tile is built to last. One of its coolest features is the ability to ring your phone, even if it’s on silent. Just press the button on the Tile, and voilà, your phone will start ringing – saving you from those "Where did I put my phone?" moments!

Recommended Stories
So, with these amazing Cyber Monday deals, it’s the perfect opportunity to grab some peace of mind with Bluetooth trackers at great prices. Whether it’s for your luggage, bike, backpack, keys, or even your car, these handy gadgets have proven their worth time and time again. Stories about AirTags, for instance, range from locating lost luggage to recovering stolen cars (yep, they’re small but mighty helpers).

And don’t forget to explore our handpicked Cyber Monday phone deals. If you’re in the market for something with a bigger screen, the current Cyber Monday tablet offers are equally impressive.
Tsveta Ermenkova
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Loading Comments...

