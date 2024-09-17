Tile expands its Bluetooth trackers family with four new models boasting an SOS alert button

Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Bluetooth trackers are lifesavers, especially if you're prone to misplacing things or travel frequently. You've probably heard of Apple's AirTags or Samsung's Galaxy SmartTags, but Tile has been making waves in this space for a while, too. Now, Tile is stepping up its game by launching four new Bluetooth trackers.

They come with a more extended range, fresh new colors and an SOS alert button


It's been a while since Tile gave its Bluetooth trackers a proper update. But now, it is introducing four new trackers designed to help people keep tabs on their stuff.

Tile's new lineup includes an upgraded Bluetooth range across all models, but the standout feature is the SOS alert button. Press it three times, and it sends your location to your chosen emergency contacts. You can use this feature with a free Life360 account, but if you have a premium membership, it'll even notify emergency dispatch services.



The new lineup from Tile features a sleek new design and offers four different trackers to fit your needs. First up is the Tile Mate, a handy tracker with a built-in key ring – ideal for keys, backpacks, and purses. It boasts a range of up to 350 feet and a non-replaceable battery that lasts up to 3 years. With an IP68 rating, it's both water and dust-resistant. Priced at $24.99, the Tile Mate comes in six vibrant colors, including:

  • Black
  • White
  • Blue
  • Pink
  • Green
  • Yellow

You can see Tile Mate in Pink in the first photo and the Tile Pro in Black in the second. | Image credit – Tile

Next up is the Tile Pro, priced at $34.99. Tile claims it is its most powerful tracker yet, featuring a built-in keyring and offering the longest range along with the loudest ring. It is designed to help keep track of your more valuable items, like golf bags, cameras, or even cars.

The Pro has an impressive range of up to 500 feet and comes with a replaceable battery that should last about a year. Like the Mate, it's IP68 rated, ensuring water and dust resistance. Starting in early October, you can grab the Tile Pro in black or white.

Next in line is the Tile Slim, priced at $30. This tracker is specifically designed for wallets, luggage, and other items where space is tight. It offers a range of up to 350 feet and comes with a non-replaceable battery that lasts up to three years. Just like the Tile Mate, the Slim comes in the same six stylish colors to choose from.


Tile Slim fits right in your wallet (the first image), while Tile Sticker is ideal for your TV remote (second image). | Image credit – Tile

Rounding out the lineup is the Tile Sticker, touted as the "smallest Bluetooth tracker on the market." This tiny tracker features a sticker backing, making it ideal for sticking onto items like TV remotes and headphones. It has a range of up to 250 feet and also sports a non-replaceable battery that lasts up to three years. However, it's only available in black.

Recommended Stories
The new Bluetooth trackers are certainly an upgrade, and I think they're a solid choice if you want some extra peace of mind about your belongings. Since I've started using trackers for my bike, luggage when traveling, and even my dog from time to time, I can confidently say they really help ease those worries.
