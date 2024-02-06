Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Remember Bluesky? The social networking app is now open to everyone

iOS Android Apps
1
Remember Bluesky? Yes, it still has a waitlist, but it is now opening to everyone
Bluesky, the open-source replacement to Twitter that launched in limited fashion last year, recently announced that it is getting rid of its waitlist, so now anyone can join its decentralized social media app. This new development is a big step forward for the project, which began as a Twitter internal project and later became its own separate company.

Launching first as a closed beta on iOS and then Android, Bluesky managed to gain some initial buzz in the midst of Elon Musk acquiring Twitter (Now called, "X") and the controversy that brought. Twitter users that were unhappy with the changes happening within the app and its management, were desperately looking for an alternative, and Bluesky at the time seemed like the app that would fulfill that need.

However, Bluesky wasn't available to all. You needed an invite code to get in, and once you were in, you realized the app was missing some very basic features. The initial absence of proper notifications (which it now has) was a big hurdle for many of the users to get over, and the app slowly became a more closed community of loyal users who were looking for something new in the world of social media.

Remember Bluesky? The social networking app is now open to everyone
Bluesky app on iOS and Android

Now at over 3 million users, Bluesky will feel very similar to people who are used to Twitter and Threads. Posts, which are also called "skeets," are arranged in chronological order, and you can choose to watch feeds that have been hand-picked by other users.

Bluesky is committed to decentralization and aims to address the problems caused by the large tech companies' power and impact in the way we interact online. CEO, Jay Graber, was quoted as saying that "The future of social media should be open and decentralized," a mantra that the app has always lived by. Additionally, Bluesky plans to add an autonomous moderation system in order to allow separate groups to make their own "labeling services" for material.

It remains to be seen if Bluesky will be able to stay in the competitive world of social media for a long time. While many find its dedication to decentralization and community moderation very appealing, the truth of the matter is that the platform needs to be able to attract a lot of users that can help make the ecosystem grow. We don't know yet if this will become the Twitter alternative it was first thought to be, but we should definitely keep an eye on its growth.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Galaxy S24 Ultra users are complaining about a thin green line appearing on the screen
Galaxy S24 Ultra users are complaining about a thin green line appearing on the screen
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
Some Galaxy S24 Ultra units have faulty cameras and that's not even the worst part
Some Galaxy S24 Ultra units have faulty cameras and that's not even the worst part

Latest News

Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless