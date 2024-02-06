Remember Bluesky? The social networking app is now open to everyone





Launching first as a Launching first as a closed beta on iOS and then Android , Bluesky managed to gain some initial buzz in the midst of Elon Musk acquiring Twitter (Now called, "X") and the controversy that brought. Twitter users that were unhappy with the changes happening within the app and its management, were desperately looking for an alternative, and Bluesky at the time seemed like the app that would fulfill that need.





However, Bluesky wasn't available to all. You needed an invite code to get in, and once you were in, you realized the app was missing some very basic features. The initial absence of proper notifications (which it now has) was a big hurdle for many of the users to get over, and the app slowly became a more closed community of loyal users who were looking for something new in the world of social media.





Bluesky app on iOS and Android





Now at over 3 million users, Bluesky will feel very similar to people who are used to Twitter and Threads. Posts, which are also called "skeets," are arranged in chronological order, and you can choose to watch feeds that have been hand-picked by other users.





Bluesky is committed to decentralization and aims to address the problems caused by the large tech companies' power and impact in the way we interact online. CEO, Jay Graber, was quoted as saying that "The future of social media should be open and decentralized," a mantra that the app has always lived by. Additionally, Bluesky plans to add an autonomous moderation system in order to allow separate groups to make their own "labeling services" for material.



It remains to be seen if Bluesky will be able to stay in the competitive world of social media for a long time. While many find its dedication to decentralization and community moderation very appealing, the truth of the matter is that the platform needs to be able to attract a lot of users that can help make the ecosystem grow. We don't know yet if this will become the Twitter alternative it was first thought to be, but we should definitely keep an eye on its growth.