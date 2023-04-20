Twitter alternative "Bluesky" gets an Android app but still requires an invite code





The idea for Bluesky was initially proposed by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in 2019. Dorsey had expressed his desire to develop a decentralized social media platform that would be community-driven and open source. The project is currently being led by a team of developers and engineers, who are working to build the underlying infrastructure that will support the platform.





As it is still in closed beta, the application can be downloaded and installed, but an invite code will be required in order to register an account. This means that you will be required to either sign up for the waitlist or ask a friend for an invite code in order to have any chance of gaining access to the service.









According to The Verge , those that have been able to get an invite code and try out the service, state that it is a pretty good Twitter clone, even though it is still missing basic features such as Direct Messages. Other than that, reports are that, since it's a pretty small community at this point, the environment tends to be more on the friendly side.





Bluesky aims to create a social media platform that is free from centralized control, allowing users to interact with one another without the intervention of a central authority. This would mean that the platform would be less prone to censorship, and users would have greater control over their data and how it is shared. This has become an especially important issue since Elon Musk acquired Twitter last year and has dramatically changed the way the platform fundamentally operates.

Bluesky represents a promising development in the world of social media. By providing a decentralized alternative to Twitter, similar to the way Mastodon has done so far, it has the potential to give users more control over their online experience and create a more open and democratic platform for communication and interaction.