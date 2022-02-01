BlackBerry's mobile phone swan song brings it $600 million in patent loot





Granted, there are rumors that BlackBerry may still be working on a 5G handset , but these may have been simply wishful thinking, as the company wouldn't be selling its patents to focus on its current cybersecurity and automotive platform endeavors otherwise.





А "special-purpose vehicle" which may or may not become a patent troll afterwards, has been formed for the transaction. The so-called Catapult IP Innovations entity will acquire BlackBerry's mobile patents with a $450 million loan from a lending syndicate where Third Eye Capital from Toronto is taking the lead.





The other $150 million will be delivered to BlackBerry in the form of a promissory note, and the whole process can stretch until the fall. Thankfully, BlackBerry will keep a license on its patents in order to continue winding down or supporting whatever it has left from the mobile era: