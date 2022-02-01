 BlackBerry's mobile phone swan song brings it $600 million in patent loot - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View
BlackBerry

BlackBerry's mobile phone swan song brings it $600 million in patent loot

Daniel Petrov
By
0
BlackBerry's mobile phone swan song brings it $600 million in patent loot
Every government employee's favorite handset brand - Blackberry - is ready to say goodbye to its cell phone era by exiting it with a $600 million loot bag in the form of patent sales. 

That's right, the company just recently shut down the last of its Android apps, after putting the kibosh on support for BlackBerry OS and others like the once-ubiquitous BlackBerry Messenger, and is now selling all of its mobile-related patents for more than half a billion to ensure a graceful exit.

Granted, there are rumors that BlackBerry may still be working on a 5G handset, but these may have been simply wishful thinking, as the company wouldn't be selling its patents to focus on its current cybersecurity and automotive platform endeavors otherwise.

А "special-purpose vehicle" which may or may not become a patent troll afterwards, has been formed for the transaction. The so-called Catapult IP Innovations entity will acquire BlackBerry's mobile patents with a $450 million loan from a lending syndicate where Third Eye Capital from Toronto is taking the lead. 

The other $150 million will be delivered to BlackBerry in the form of a promissory note, and the whole process can stretch until the fall. Thankfully, BlackBerry will keep a license on its patents in order to continue winding down or supporting whatever it has left from the mobile era:

Patents that are essential to BlackBerry’s current core business operations are excluded from the transaction. BlackBerry will receive a license back to the patents being sold, which relate primarily to mobile devices, messaging and wireless networking. This transaction will not impact customers’ use of any of BlackBerry’s products, solutions or services.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

iMessage reactions finally turn into emojis on Google Messages, in new beta
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
iMessage reactions finally turn into emojis on Google Messages, in new beta
20% of Android users plan to upgrade to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
20% of Android users plan to upgrade to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series
New Moto Edge 30 Pro renders leaked; may arrive this month
by Anam Hamid,  0
New Moto Edge 30 Pro renders leaked; may arrive this month
Say goodbye to unlimited photo storage for Google Pixel 3 (at original quality, that is)
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Say goodbye to unlimited photo storage for Google Pixel 3 (at original quality, that is)
Samsung Galaxy S22: What's in the box? Leaks and expectations
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  1
Samsung Galaxy S22: What's in the box? Leaks and expectations
OnePlus 10 Pro could still be released with Oxygen OS in March
by Daniel Petrov,  0
OnePlus 10 Pro could still be released with Oxygen OS in March
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless