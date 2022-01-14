BlackBerry will soon be history—we say goodbye to the last of its Android apps this year

BlackBerry will soon be history—we say goodbye to the last of its Android apps this year0
While BlackBerry didn't make this somber news into an announcement in and of itself, the information was discovered by an observant CrackBerry user, John Albert (via AndroidAuthority).
This isn't the beginning of the end for BlackBerry software support, though—it's more like the end of the end. The company has been gradually dropping different items from its software support list for a couple of years already.
BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) had already lost all forms of support back in 2019, along with Power Center, Productivity Tab, Device Search, BlackBerry Blend, together with other popular apps.
All this was to be expected, when BlackBerry sold off its dwindling phone business to TLC and announced the end of the famous "OG" phone series, turning its attention to software development instead—but it's still sad to see these last few remnants of the BlackBerry mobile experience dying off for good.
So, even if you're holding on to one of the last BlackBerry models for sentimental reasons, all too soon the device will be left useful for little more than a paperweight.
