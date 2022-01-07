The reports of BlackBerry's death were greatly exaggerated, with 5G smartphone still coming... someday

The reports of BlackBerry's death were greatly exaggerated, with 5G smartphone still coming... someday0
For other loyal QWERTY keyboard followers, 2020 dealt another huge blow, as TCL unceremoniously decided to give up on the once mighty handset brand as well and instead improve its focus on self-labeled devices for major markets like the US.
That promise from just a few months after TCL threw in the QWERTY towel obviously didn't pan out, but for what it's worth, we're finally getting confirmation that an "ultra-secure 5G enterprise smartphone (still with a keyboard!)" is very much in the pipeline.
Unfortunately, we still have no idea exactly what this 5G-enabled "ultra-secure" handset will be all about, and it's certainly not encouraging that OnwardMobility has dropped the plural from its buzz-building messaging to refer to a single smartphone that may or may not hit store shelves this year.
That's right, the new BlackBerry brand licensee is not ready to commit to any launch timelines or schedules whatsoever this time around, merely vowing to provide "more regular updates starting this month" that should "clarify and answer many of your questions" surrounding the legendary name's future in a more competitive and harder to penetrate market than ever before.