Still using BlackBerry OS? You may want to switch to another platform now
On January 4th, BlackBerry OS devices will lose the ability to make calls, send SMS, and even dial 9-1-1. BlackBerry OS devices would likely also experience connectivity issues using Wi-Fi and mobile data. By discontinuing support for the BlackBerry OS, BlackBerry effectively kills these mobile devices that still run its own operating system.
There are attempts to get older BlackBerry phones to work without BlackBerry's support, but they don't work very well. Users were able to connect to the internet using Wi-Fi or mobile data, but many websites will refuse to connect with a device that doesn't have the latest security protocols. And even if you want to try this method, you will need a device running BlackBerry OS 7.1 because the BlackBerry 10 OS devices are just too dependable on BlackBerry's services.
If you are one of those people who still uses BlackBerry OS, you will probably want to check out BlackBerry's FAQ section on how to transfer your data to another platform.
BlackBerry stopped making phones and tablets with its own BlackBerry OS and, in 2015, began using Android as its mobile device operating system. In recent years BlackBerry has changed from a hardware to a software company. Nowadays, BlackBerry is more concentrated on providing security software and services to companies and governments.