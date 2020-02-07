The first Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G promo poster finally flaunts the black version









With the S20 models, however, the color palette at launch will seemingly be a much more somber affair, reportedly available in color names like Cosmic Black and Cosmic Grey, as well as Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink.





So far, the distribution seems to be for the Galaxy S20 to come in grey, blue and pink, the Galaxy S20+ in black, grey and blue, but the S20 Ultra will probably talk business with black and grey body hues, of which we've mainly seen the grey one rendered so far.





A leaked poster, courtesy of Ishan Agarwal , rights that wrong, however, and not only shows us the S20 Ultra at it most authoritative in black, but also indicates that this is the 5G model we are talking about here, the one that US carriers are most likely to get. Do you like what you are seeing so far when it comes to the S20 Ultra design and colors?















