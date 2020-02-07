The first Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G promo poster finally flaunts the black version
The Galaxy S10 series came in Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, and Prism Blue, to which Samsung added some exclusive like the S10e's Canary Yellow, or the S10 5G's Royal Gold.
With the S20 models, however, the color palette at launch will seemingly be a much more somber affair, reportedly available in color names like Cosmic Black and Cosmic Grey, as well as Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink.
A leaked poster, courtesy of Ishan Agarwal, rights that wrong, however, and not only shows us the S20 Ultra at it most authoritative in black, but also indicates that this is the 5G model we are talking about here, the one that US carriers are most likely to get. Do you like what you are seeing so far when it comes to the S20 Ultra design and colors?
