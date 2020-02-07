T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Samsung Android

The first Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G promo poster finally flaunts the black version

The Galaxy S10 series came in Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, and Prism Blue, to which Samsung added some exclusive like the S10e's Canary Yellow, or the S10 5G's Royal Gold.

With the S20 models, however, the color palette at launch will seemingly be a much more somber affair, reportedly available in color names like Cosmic Black and Cosmic Grey, as well as Cloud Blue and Cloud Pink.

So far, the distribution seems to be for the Galaxy S20 to come in grey, blue and pink, the Galaxy S20+ in black, grey and blue, but the S20 Ultra will probably talk business with black and grey body hues, of which we've mainly seen the grey one rendered so far.

A leaked poster, courtesy of Ishan Agarwal, rights that wrong, however, and not only shows us the S20 Ultra at it most authoritative in black, but also indicates that this is the 5G model we are talking about here, the one that US carriers are most likely to get. Do you like what you are seeing so far when it comes to the S20 Ultra design and colors?




Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G OS: View Full specs
  • Display 6.9 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

