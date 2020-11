Sony PlayStation 5 vs Xbox X specs, games, release price and deal bundles at Best Buy or Walmart

Amazon Prime Video (coming at a later date)

Apple TV

Crunchyroll

Disney+

Hulu (coming at a later date)

Netflix

Peacock (coming at a later date)

Plex

Spotify

Twitch

YouTube

How to buy the PlayStation 5 on November 12 at the best launch day deals Sony PlayStation 5 $499 99 Buy at BestBuy $399 99 Buy at Target $499 Buy at Walmart



Walmart online at 12 PM, 3 PM, 6 PM, or 9 PM ET on 11/12/20 w/ a PlayStation VR Bundle @$410

Target: only available with Drive Up or Order Pickup services now

BestBuy: w/ exclusive PS5 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition











For the first time, Sony is issuing a PS5 Digital Edition, so what's the difference between the two PlayStation 5 models, Microsoft's new Xbox Series X console, and the outgoing PlayStation 4?









Tomorrow is the day you’ve all been waiting for! Order the #PS5 online only on 11/12 during these four times throughout the day:



12 PM ET



3 PM ET



6 PM ET



9 PM ET — Walmart (@Walmart) November 11, 2020







The Apple TV app is now present on the PlayStation 5 (and PlayStation 4) at launch, Sony just confirmed, and the news can't come at a better time as November 12 is the big PlayStation 5 release date. Besides Apple TV, Sony's PlayStation 5 console will support the following streaming service apps at launch: