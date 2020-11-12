Get Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from AT&T

 View

Get Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from AT&T

 View
iOS Android Microsoft Sony Picks Games

Sony PlayStation 5 vs Xbox X specs, games, release price and deal bundles at Best Buy or Walmart

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Nov 12, 2020, 7:52 AM


The Apple TV app is now present on the PlayStation 5 (and PlayStation 4) at launch, Sony just confirmed, and the news can't come at a better time as November 12 is the big PlayStation 5 release date. Besides Apple TV, Sony's PlayStation 5 console will support the following streaming service apps at launch:

  • Amazon Prime Video (coming at a later date)
  • Apple TV
  • Crunchyroll
  • Disney+
  • Hulu (coming at a later date)
  • Netflix
  • Peacock (coming at a later date)
  • Plex
  • Spotify
  • Twitch
  • YouTube

How to buy the PlayStation 5 on November 12 at the best launch day deals

  • Walmart online at 12 PM, 3 PM, 6 PM, or 9 PM ET on 11/12/20 w/ a PlayStation VR Bundle @$410
  • Target: only available with Drive Up or Order Pickup services now
  • BestBuy: w/ exclusive PS5 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition




PlayStation 5 vs PlayStation 4 vs Xbox X price, specs and game compatibility


For the first time, Sony is issuing a PS5 Digital Edition, so what's the difference between the two PlayStation 5 models, Microsoft's new Xbox Series X console, and the outgoing PlayStation 4?

PlayStation 5 StandardPlayStation 5 DigitalPlayStation 4 ProXbox Series X/S
Price$499.99$399.99$399.99$499.99/$299.99
Resolution and frame rate support4K HDR/8K games/video, up to 120fps4K HDR/8K games/video, up to 120fps4K games/video4K/QHD, up to 120fps, 8K video output
Storage825GB SSD 825GB SSD1TB HDD1TB/512GB SSD
Processor/graphics/RAM3.5 GHz AMD Zen 2/10.3 TFLOP AMD RDNA 2/16GB DDR6 RAM3.5 GHz AMD Zen 2/10.3 TFLOP AMD RDNA 2/16GB DDR6 RAMAMD Jaguar/4.20 TFLOP/8GB DDR53.8 GHz AMD Zen 2/12 TFLOP AMD RDNA 2/16GB DDR6
Backwards game compatibilityMost PS4 games, as well as PS4 Pro-optimized onesMost PS4 games, as well as PS4 Pro-optimized onesPS3/4 gamesAll Xbox One games, plus some Xbox 360/OG Xbox games
Exclusive game titlesSpider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon II: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon II: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon II: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7Halo Infinite, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, Forza Motorsport 8, State of Decay 3



All PlayStation 5 exclusives and game titles available at launch



Best PlayStation 5 accessories: DualSense controllers, charging stations, remotes, cameras and headphones


FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The future of the phone - crazy concepts that will blow your mind
Popular stories
The Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G will support S Pen, but there's a catch
Popular stories
Are Apple's AR glasses going to replace our smartphones? A look into the potential future
Popular stories
Apple announces its first-ever Mac Arm-based SoC, the M1

Popular stories

Popular stories
FDA approves Apple Watch app that ends nightmares
Popular stories
All iPhone 12 mini preorder deals and prices at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T or Best Buy
Popular stories
A production drop proves the Galaxy Note 20 was a bad idea
Popular stories
Samsung launches improved version of Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Popular stories
Early Samsung Galaxy S21 5G launch and key S21 Ultra specs are now essentially confirmed
Popular stories
Based on demand, these are the most popular colors for the 5G Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless