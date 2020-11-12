Sony PlayStation 5 vs Xbox X specs, games, release price and deal bundles at Best Buy or Walmart
The Apple TV app is now present on the PlayStation 5 (and PlayStation 4) at launch, Sony just confirmed, and the news can't come at a better time as November 12 is the big PlayStation 5 release date. Besides Apple TV, Sony's PlayStation 5 console will support the following streaming service apps at launch:
- Amazon Prime Video (coming at a later date)
- Apple TV
- Crunchyroll
- Disney+
- Hulu (coming at a later date)
- Netflix
- Peacock (coming at a later date)
- Plex
- Spotify
- Twitch
- YouTube
PlayStation 5 vs PlayStation 4 vs Xbox X price, specs and game compatibility
For the first time, Sony is issuing a PS5 Digital Edition, so what's the difference between the two PlayStation 5 models, Microsoft's new Xbox Series X console, and the outgoing PlayStation 4?
|PlayStation 5 Standard
|PlayStation 5 Digital
|PlayStation 4 Pro
|Xbox Series X/S
|Price
|$499.99
|$399.99
|$399.99
|$499.99/$299.99
|Resolution and frame rate support
|4K HDR/8K games/video, up to 120fps
|4K HDR/8K games/video, up to 120fps
|4K games/video
|4K/QHD, up to 120fps, 8K video output
|Storage
|825GB SSD
|825GB SSD
|1TB HDD
|1TB/512GB SSD
|Processor/graphics/RAM
|3.5 GHz AMD Zen 2/10.3 TFLOP AMD RDNA 2/16GB DDR6 RAM
|3.5 GHz AMD Zen 2/10.3 TFLOP AMD RDNA 2/16GB DDR6 RAM
|AMD Jaguar/4.20 TFLOP/8GB DDR5
|3.8 GHz AMD Zen 2/12 TFLOP AMD RDNA 2/16GB DDR6
|Backwards game compatibility
|Most PS4 games, as well as PS4 Pro-optimized ones
|Most PS4 games, as well as PS4 Pro-optimized ones
|PS3/4 games
|All Xbox One games, plus some Xbox 360/OG Xbox games
|Exclusive game titles
|Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon II: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7
|Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon II: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7
|Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon II: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7
|Halo Infinite, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2, Forza Motorsport 8, State of Decay 3
Tomorrow is the day you’ve all been waiting for! Order the #PS5 online only on 11/12 during these four times throughout the day:— Walmart (@Walmart) November 11, 2020
12 PM ET
3 PM ET
6 PM ET
9 PM ET
All PlayStation 5 exclusives and game titles available at launch
- Assassin's Creed: Valhalla
- Astro's Playroom
- Borderlands 3
- Bugsnax
- Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War
- Demon's Souls
- Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition
- DIRT 5
- Fortnite
- Godfall
- Maneater
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- NBA 2K21
- No Man's Sky: The Next Generation
- Observer: System Redux
- Overcooked: All You Can EatSackboy: A Big Adventure
- Watch Dogs Legion