You have until the end of this month to watch these titles on Netflix before they disappear

Shows don't get to stay on a video streamer like Netflix forever. When the platform licenses a title, the license expires on a certain date. When that date arrives, Netflix can remove the content or renew the license if it has that option. The list in this article comes from What's on Netflix and the content on the list can be viewed on Netflix up to March 31st. So if you go through these titles and see a few that you really want to see before they are gone from Netflix, you have until the end of this month to view them.





Without further adieu, the following content is leaving Netflix on April 1st:





99 Homes (2014)

Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974)

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020)

Black Adam (2022)

Black Belt Jones (1974)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Bruce Almighty (2003)

California Split (1974)

Charley Varrick (1973)

Chinatown (1974)

Community (Seasons 1-6)

Contraband (2012)

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

Death Wish (1974)

Elysium (2013)

Fury (2014)

Greenberg (2010)

Hellboy (2004)

Here Comes the Boom (2012)

High Plains Drifter (1973)

Hoarders (Season 12)

It (2017)

It’s Alive (1974)

It’s Complicated (2009)

Joe Kidd (1972)

Justice League (2017)

Lavender (2016)

Little Fockers (2010)

Man of Steel (2013)

Meet the Fockers (2000)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Man Like Mobeen (Seasons 1-4)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Neighbors (2014)

Pacific Rim (2013)

Pompeii (2014)

School of Rock (2003)

Seven Souls in the Skull Movie Collection (1972)

Seven Years in Tibet (1997)

Shazam! (2019)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023)

Suicide Squad (2016)

The Adventures Of Sonic The Hedgehog Leaving Netflix

The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog (Season 1)

The Batman (2022)

The Blues Brothers (1980)

The Conversation (1974)

The Croods (2013)

The Front Page (1974)

The Gambler (1974)

The Great Gatsby (1974)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Little Prince (2015)

The Lords of Flatbush (1974)

The Mauritanian (2021)

The Monuments Men (2014)

The Parallax View (1974)

The Street Fighter (1974)

The Suicide Squad (2021)

The Transporter Refueled (2015)

The Wolfman (2010)

This Is 40 (2012)

TIGER & BUNNY – The Rising (2014)

TIGER & BUNNY – The Movie: The Beginning (2012)

Trapped (2015)

Wonder Woman (2017)

Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)