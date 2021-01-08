Best wireless chargers for your Galaxy S21: Fast and multifunctional





The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is coming in less than 10 days, having been scheduled for a January 14 announcement, and it is shaping up to be quite a start for Samsung 's new year. Sadly, the official announcement will be lacking much excitement because everything important about the Galaxy S21 series is pretty much known at this point. Everything has been summed up in our rumor review which is available right here , but for the most part, you need to know that we expect three devices powered by the Snapdragon 888/Exynos 2100 chipset, improved cameras, and prices ranging between $899 and $1,349.





One of the rumored features of the Galaxy S21 series, or the lack thereof, is the lack of a charger inside the Galaxy S21 boxes, at least in Europe. The staple accessory has been inside pretty much any smartphone package forever, but Apple's courage is once again very likely to send ripples throughout the industry and urge Android's mightiest to follow suit.







Provided that Samsung skips the power brick, why not skip getting one yourself and jump straight to the wireless future? Surely, there's still some wiring involved between a power outlet and the wireless charger itself, but you will be sparing yourself from constantly plugging and unplugging your phone, and that's an important quality-of-life improvement.







The Galaxy S21 has already been certified for 9W reverse wireless charging and 25W wired charging, though there's no solid information as to how powerful the wireless charging would be.





So, what are some of the best wireless charging that will let you charge your next Galaxy phone wirelessly?





Samsung 15W Fast Charge 2.0 Wireless Charger Stand





Undoubtedly, this one is the perfect match for your next Galaxy. As it supports Samsung's proprietary Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, it's capable of delivering a 15W charge to your device wirelessly. This means that theoretically your phone won't charge as fast as it would with a wired charger, but it would still be faster than what most run-of-the-mill wireless chargers could deliver. Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 is supported by Galaxy S20 , S20+, S20 Ultra, S10e, S10, S10+, Note 20, Note 20+, Note10, and Note10+, but the upcoming Galaxy S21 family of phones will certainly support it as well. This doesn't mean you can't charge your non-Samsung Qi-enabled device on this wireless charger, it's just that your charging speed may vary. The Wireless Charger Stand is equipped with a fan to cool off the internals as well as LED lights. Both of these can be disabled as you wish to ensure for a good night's sleep. The charger comes with a power brick and USB-A to USB-C cable.









Samsung 15W Wireless Charger Duo Pad





In case you've got a Samsung wearable or are planning to get one along with your S21, then the Wireless Charger Duo Pad would be the perfect match for your wireless charging needs. As evident by its design, this charge lets you charge a phone and a smartatch/ earbuds simultaneously, which is a mighty convenient option. You can also charge a second Galaxy phone if that's necessary. With Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 support, this dual-charging pad can also deliver a maximum 15W charging speed. A pretty neat option to consider if you'd love to supplement your Galaxy S21 experience with another Samsung wearable. Still, have in mind that charging two devices at the same time might have a slightly negative effect on charging speeds.









Samsung Wireless Charger Trio



Now, if you're deep into the Samsung ecosystem or you're planning on getting up to three devices simultaneously, then the Wireless Charger Trio might just save you from getting tangled in all those wires. Consisting of a wide charging mat and a dedicated round indent for charging a smartwatch, the Charger Trio is pretty flexible as it lets you juice up any combinations of products. While it would work with any Qi-enabled device, Samsung's own wares are best suited to work in concert with the charging pad. The problem with this charger is the fact that it doesn't support Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, so it can't juice up your devices at up to 15W. Regardless, we've included it as a viable accessory for the Galaxy S21 series due to the exceptional convenience it offers.







